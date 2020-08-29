COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in NYS; 0.4% of test results in CNY came back positive Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Saturday announced that New York State’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and intubations have dropped to new lows.

According to the New York State Health Department, hospitalizations dropped to 458, the lowest number since March 16. Intubations also dropped to 48, the lowest number since mid-March.

The percent of positive COVID-19 test results in New York State has been less than 1% for 22 straight days.

As the state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, New Yorkers need to stay vigilant and continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands so we can maintain that progress as we move into the fall. Our ability to keep this deadly virus in check will be determined by what each of us does each day and by the capacity of local governments to enforce state guidance. This pandemic is far from over, so as we head into this weekend please continue to be New York Smart and New York Tough. Together we can slow the spread and save lives.

Governor Andrew Cuomo

Tragically, seven more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Friday.

Saturday’s COVID-19 data from the New York State Health Department is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 458 (-20)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 73   
  • Number ICU – 116 (-6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 48 (-3)
  • Total Discharges – 74,990 (+67)
  • Deaths – 7
  • Total Deaths – 25,319

Of the 93,873 test results reported to New York State Friday, 635, or 0.67%, were positive.

Central New York continues to post lower COVID-19 positive test rates than the state’s average. Only 0.4% of the test results that came back Friday in Central New York were positive.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region1.1%0.5%0.7%
Central New York1.4%0.8%0.4%
Finger Lakes0.6%0.3%0.5%
Long Island0.6%0.5%0.6%
Mid-Hudson1.2%0.9%0.8%
Mohawk Valley0.4%0.1%0.6%
New York City0.9%0.6%0.7%
North Country1.2%0.8%0.2%
Southern Tier0.3%0.5%0.4%
Western New York2.0%1.2%1.2%

The Governor confirmed 635 additional cases of novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the statewide total of confirmed cases to 433,402. Of the 433,402 people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,7548
Allegany881
Broome1,2863
Cattaraugus1970
Cayuga1770
Chautauqua37318
Chemung1960
Chenango2251
Clinton1501
Columbia5691
Cortland980
Delaware1120
Dutchess4,84619
Erie9,74128
Essex1260
Franklin580
Fulton3111
Genesee2930
Greene3071
Hamilton140
Herkimer2951
Jefferson1490
Lewis480
Livingston1821
Madison4593
Monroe5,42224
Montgomery2022
Nassau44,55451
Niagara1,6055
NYC233,688278
Oneida2,2683
Onondaga3,86619
Ontario3861
Orange11,41011
Orleans3060
Oswego2913
Otsego1349
Putnam1,4942
Rensselaer8304
Rockland14,21821
Saratoga8320
Schenectady1,25522
Schoharie690
Schuyler261
Seneca980
St. Lawrence2733
Steuben3131
Suffolk44,71234
Sullivan1,5161
Tioga2081
Tompkins26110
Ulster2,1627
Warren3211
Washington2670
Wayne2801
Westchester36,89532
Wyoming1250
Yates611

For more local data regarding COVID-19, click here.

