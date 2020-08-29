COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in NYS; 0.4% of test results in CNY came back positive Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Saturday announced that New York State’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and intubations have dropped to new lows.

According to the New York State Health Department, hospitalizations dropped to 458, the lowest number since March 16. Intubations also dropped to 48, the lowest number since mid-March.

The percent of positive COVID-19 test results in New York State has been less than 1% for 22 straight days.

As the state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, New Yorkers need to stay vigilant and continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands so we can maintain that progress as we move into the fall. Our ability to keep this deadly virus in check will be determined by what each of us does each day and by the capacity of local governments to enforce state guidance. This pandemic is far from over, so as we head into this weekend please continue to be New York Smart and New York Tough. Together we can slow the spread and save lives. Governor Andrew Cuomo

Tragically, seven more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Friday.

Saturday’s COVID-19 data from the New York State Health Department is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 458 (-20)

Patients Newly Admitted – 73

Number ICU – 116 (-6)

Number ICU with Intubation – 48 (-3)

Total Discharges – 74,990 (+67)

Deaths – 7

Total Deaths – 25,319

Of the 93,873 test results reported to New York State Friday, 635, or 0.67%, were positive.

Central New York continues to post lower COVID-19 positive test rates than the state’s average. Only 0.4% of the test results that came back Friday in Central New York were positive.

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.1% 0.5% 0.7% Central New York 1.4% 0.8% 0.4% Finger Lakes 0.6% 0.3% 0.5% Long Island 0.6% 0.5% 0.6% Mid-Hudson 1.2% 0.9% 0.8% Mohawk Valley 0.4% 0.1% 0.6% New York City 0.9% 0.6% 0.7% North Country 1.2% 0.8% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.3% 0.5% 0.4% Western New York 2.0% 1.2% 1.2%

The Governor confirmed 635 additional cases of novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the statewide total of confirmed cases to 433,402. Of the 433,402 people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,754 8 Allegany 88 1 Broome 1,286 3 Cattaraugus 197 0 Cayuga 177 0 Chautauqua 373 18 Chemung 196 0 Chenango 225 1 Clinton 150 1 Columbia 569 1 Cortland 98 0 Delaware 112 0 Dutchess 4,846 19 Erie 9,741 28 Essex 126 0 Franklin 58 0 Fulton 311 1 Genesee 293 0 Greene 307 1 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 295 1 Jefferson 149 0 Lewis 48 0 Livingston 182 1 Madison 459 3 Monroe 5,422 24 Montgomery 202 2 Nassau 44,554 51 Niagara 1,605 5 NYC 233,688 278 Oneida 2,268 3 Onondaga 3,866 19 Ontario 386 1 Orange 11,410 11 Orleans 306 0 Oswego 291 3 Otsego 134 9 Putnam 1,494 2 Rensselaer 830 4 Rockland 14,218 21 Saratoga 832 0 Schenectady 1,255 22 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 26 1 Seneca 98 0 St. Lawrence 273 3 Steuben 313 1 Suffolk 44,712 34 Sullivan 1,516 1 Tioga 208 1 Tompkins 261 10 Ulster 2,162 7 Warren 321 1 Washington 267 0 Wayne 280 1 Westchester 36,895 32 Wyoming 125 0 Yates 61 1

