COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to drop in NYS; 0.4% of test results in CNY came back positive Friday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Saturday announced that New York State’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and intubations have dropped to new lows.
According to the New York State Health Department, hospitalizations dropped to 458, the lowest number since March 16. Intubations also dropped to 48, the lowest number since mid-March.
The percent of positive COVID-19 test results in New York State has been less than 1% for 22 straight days.
As the state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, New Yorkers need to stay vigilant and continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands so we can maintain that progress as we move into the fall. Our ability to keep this deadly virus in check will be determined by what each of us does each day and by the capacity of local governments to enforce state guidance. This pandemic is far from over, so as we head into this weekend please continue to be New York Smart and New York Tough. Together we can slow the spread and save lives.Governor Andrew Cuomo
Tragically, seven more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Friday.
Saturday’s COVID-19 data from the New York State Health Department is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 458 (-20)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 73
- Number ICU – 116 (-6)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 48 (-3)
- Total Discharges – 74,990 (+67)
- Deaths – 7
- Total Deaths – 25,319
Of the 93,873 test results reported to New York State Friday, 635, or 0.67%, were positive.
Central New York continues to post lower COVID-19 positive test rates than the state’s average. Only 0.4% of the test results that came back Friday in Central New York were positive.
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|1.1%
|0.5%
|0.7%
|Central New York
|1.4%
|0.8%
|0.4%
|Finger Lakes
|0.6%
|0.3%
|0.5%
|Long Island
|0.6%
|0.5%
|0.6%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.2%
|0.9%
|0.8%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.4%
|0.1%
|0.6%
|New York City
|0.9%
|0.6%
|0.7%
|North Country
|1.2%
|0.8%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|0.3%
|0.5%
|0.4%
|Western New York
|2.0%
|1.2%
|1.2%
The Governor confirmed 635 additional cases of novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the statewide total of confirmed cases to 433,402. Of the 433,402 people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,754
|8
|Allegany
|88
|1
|Broome
|1,286
|3
|Cattaraugus
|197
|0
|Cayuga
|177
|0
|Chautauqua
|373
|18
|Chemung
|196
|0
|Chenango
|225
|1
|Clinton
|150
|1
|Columbia
|569
|1
|Cortland
|98
|0
|Delaware
|112
|0
|Dutchess
|4,846
|19
|Erie
|9,741
|28
|Essex
|126
|0
|Franklin
|58
|0
|Fulton
|311
|1
|Genesee
|293
|0
|Greene
|307
|1
|Hamilton
|14
|0
|Herkimer
|295
|1
|Jefferson
|149
|0
|Lewis
|48
|0
|Livingston
|182
|1
|Madison
|459
|3
|Monroe
|5,422
|24
|Montgomery
|202
|2
|Nassau
|44,554
|51
|Niagara
|1,605
|5
|NYC
|233,688
|278
|Oneida
|2,268
|3
|Onondaga
|3,866
|19
|Ontario
|386
|1
|Orange
|11,410
|11
|Orleans
|306
|0
|Oswego
|291
|3
|Otsego
|134
|9
|Putnam
|1,494
|2
|Rensselaer
|830
|4
|Rockland
|14,218
|21
|Saratoga
|832
|0
|Schenectady
|1,255
|22
|Schoharie
|69
|0
|Schuyler
|26
|1
|Seneca
|98
|0
|St. Lawrence
|273
|3
|Steuben
|313
|1
|Suffolk
|44,712
|34
|Sullivan
|1,516
|1
|Tioga
|208
|1
|Tompkins
|261
|10
|Ulster
|2,162
|7
|Warren
|321
|1
|Washington
|267
|0
|Wayne
|280
|1
|Westchester
|36,895
|32
|Wyoming
|125
|0
|Yates
|61
|1
For more local data regarding COVID-19, click here.
