COVID-19 hospitalizations decline in New York; positive test rate remains below 1%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 28: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo puts on a mask as he is joined by Rosie Perez and Chris Rock at a press conference where the two performers helped to promote coronavirus testing, social distancing and the use of a face mask on May 28, 2020 in New York City. The news conference was held at the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club in the Flatbush, Brooklyn neighborhood, one of the hardest hit by Covid-19 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the 29th consecutive day, the COVID-19 positive test rate in New York State remained below 1%, with about 0.8% of the test results that came back Friday being positive. 

The low positive test rate is a sign of continued progress for the state, but Governor Cuomo urges New Yorkers to stay diligent and wear a mask this Labor Day Weekend. 

New York went from one of the worst situations in the country to one of the best: Our state has gone 29 straight days with an infection rate remaining below one percent. Overall, our numbers continue to be good news – our progress proves that this virus responds to science, not politics. But we cannot go backwards. As we celebrate this Labor Day Weekend, we must all continue to wear our masks, socially distance, wash our hands and stay New York Tough.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo

According to the State Health Department, COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York declined on Friday, but there are still 425 New Yorkers fighting the coronavirus in a hospital.

The number of people in the ICU with COVID-19 also decreased by one Friday, bringing the state’s total to 115.

Tragically, two more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Friday. 

Below is the complete COVID-19 data released by the New York State Health Department Saturday:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 425 (-3)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 67
  • Number ICU – 115 (-1)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 61 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 75,366 (+59)
  • Deaths – 2
  • Total Deaths – 25,350

Just under 100,000 COVID-19 tests results were reported to New York State on Friday, 801 of them, or 0.8%, came back positive. 

Locally in Central New York, only 0.5% of the results that came back Friday were positive. 

Below are the positive test rates for all ten regions in New York over the last three days:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region0.8%1.1%0.5%
Central New York0.6%0.6%0.7%
Finger Lakes0.9%0.8%0.6%
Long Island1.1%1.4%1.5%
Mid-Hudson1.2%1.0%1.1%
Mohawk Valley1.0%1.5%0.7%
New York City0.8%0.7%0.7%
North Country1.2%0.4%0.2%
Southern Tier1.7%0.8%0.2%
Western New York1.8%1.6%1.2%

With 801 additional cases of coronavirus being confirmed in New York on Friday, there have now been a total of 438,772 cases of COVID-19 in the state. 

The geographic breakdown of those cases by county can be seen below:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,8234
Allegany922
Broome1,3508
Cattaraugus2274
Cayuga1821
Chautauqua4717
Chemung2060
Chenango2332
Clinton1520
Columbia5751
Cortland1020
Delaware1232
Dutchess4,91412
Erie10,21256
Essex1472
Franklin590
Fulton3120
Genesee3000
Greene3130
Hamilton140
Herkimer3060
Jefferson1540
Lewis490
Livingston1880
Madison4740
Monroe5,55122
Montgomery2142
Nassau45,115107
Niagara1,6435
NYC235,714279
Oneida2,2983
Onondaga3,96417
Ontario4013
Orange11,50417
Orleans3103
Oswego32511
Otsego24914
Putnam1,5285
Rensselaer8584
Rockland14,38224
Saratoga8779
Schenectady1,2991
Schoharie721
Schuyler270
Seneca1020
St. Lawrence2932
Steuben3190
Suffolk45,20098
Sullivan1,5433
Tioga2110
Tompkins32113
Ulster2,1993
Warren3251
Washington2690
Wayne2880
Westchester37,20553
Wyoming1260
Yates620

For more local COVID-19 data, click here.

