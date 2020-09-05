COVID-19 hospitalizations decline in New York; positive test rate remains below 1%

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 28: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo puts on a mask as he is joined by Rosie Perez and Chris Rock at a press conference where the two performers helped to promote coronavirus testing, social distancing and the use of a face mask on May 28, 2020 in New York City. The news conference was held at the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club in the Flatbush, Brooklyn neighborhood, one of the hardest hit by Covid-19 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the 29th consecutive day, the COVID-19 positive test rate in New York State remained below 1%, with about 0.8% of the test results that came back Friday being positive.

The low positive test rate is a sign of continued progress for the state, but Governor Cuomo urges New Yorkers to stay diligent and wear a mask this Labor Day Weekend.

New York went from one of the worst situations in the country to one of the best: Our state has gone 29 straight days with an infection rate remaining below one percent. Overall, our numbers continue to be good news – our progress proves that this virus responds to science, not politics. But we cannot go backwards. As we celebrate this Labor Day Weekend, we must all continue to wear our masks, socially distance, wash our hands and stay New York Tough. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo

According to the State Health Department, COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York declined on Friday, but there are still 425 New Yorkers fighting the coronavirus in a hospital.

The number of people in the ICU with COVID-19 also decreased by one Friday, bringing the state’s total to 115.

Tragically, two more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Friday.

Below is the complete COVID-19 data released by the New York State Health Department Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization – 425 (-3)

– 425 (-3) Patients Newly Admitted – 67

– 67 Number ICU – 115 (-1)

– 115 (-1) Number ICU with Intubation – 61 (+0)

– 61 (+0) Total Discharges – 75,366 (+59)

– 75,366 (+59) Deaths – 2

– 2 Total Deaths – 25,350

Just under 100,000 COVID-19 tests results were reported to New York State on Friday, 801 of them, or 0.8%, came back positive.

Locally in Central New York, only 0.5% of the results that came back Friday were positive.

Below are the positive test rates for all ten regions in New York over the last three days:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.8% 1.1% 0.5% Central New York 0.6% 0.6% 0.7% Finger Lakes 0.9% 0.8% 0.6% Long Island 1.1% 1.4% 1.5% Mid-Hudson 1.2% 1.0% 1.1% Mohawk Valley 1.0% 1.5% 0.7% New York City 0.8% 0.7% 0.7% North Country 1.2% 0.4% 0.2% Southern Tier 1.7% 0.8% 0.2% Western New York 1.8% 1.6% 1.2%

With 801 additional cases of coronavirus being confirmed in New York on Friday, there have now been a total of 438,772 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The geographic breakdown of those cases by county can be seen below:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,823 4 Allegany 92 2 Broome 1,350 8 Cattaraugus 227 4 Cayuga 182 1 Chautauqua 471 7 Chemung 206 0 Chenango 233 2 Clinton 152 0 Columbia 575 1 Cortland 102 0 Delaware 123 2 Dutchess 4,914 12 Erie 10,212 56 Essex 147 2 Franklin 59 0 Fulton 312 0 Genesee 300 0 Greene 313 0 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 306 0 Jefferson 154 0 Lewis 49 0 Livingston 188 0 Madison 474 0 Monroe 5,551 22 Montgomery 214 2 Nassau 45,115 107 Niagara 1,643 5 NYC 235,714 279 Oneida 2,298 3 Onondaga 3,964 17 Ontario 401 3 Orange 11,504 17 Orleans 310 3 Oswego 325 11 Otsego 249 14 Putnam 1,528 5 Rensselaer 858 4 Rockland 14,382 24 Saratoga 877 9 Schenectady 1,299 1 Schoharie 72 1 Schuyler 27 0 Seneca 102 0 St. Lawrence 293 2 Steuben 319 0 Suffolk 45,200 98 Sullivan 1,543 3 Tioga 211 0 Tompkins 321 13 Ulster 2,199 3 Warren 325 1 Washington 269 0 Wayne 288 0 Westchester 37,205 53 Wyoming 126 0 Yates 62 0

