COVID-19 hospitalizations decline in New York; positive test rate remains below 1%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the 29th consecutive day, the COVID-19 positive test rate in New York State remained below 1%, with about 0.8% of the test results that came back Friday being positive.
The low positive test rate is a sign of continued progress for the state, but Governor Cuomo urges New Yorkers to stay diligent and wear a mask this Labor Day Weekend.
New York went from one of the worst situations in the country to one of the best: Our state has gone 29 straight days with an infection rate remaining below one percent. Overall, our numbers continue to be good news – our progress proves that this virus responds to science, not politics. But we cannot go backwards. As we celebrate this Labor Day Weekend, we must all continue to wear our masks, socially distance, wash our hands and stay New York Tough.New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo
According to the State Health Department, COVID-19 hospitalizations in New York declined on Friday, but there are still 425 New Yorkers fighting the coronavirus in a hospital.
The number of people in the ICU with COVID-19 also decreased by one Friday, bringing the state’s total to 115.
Tragically, two more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Friday.
Below is the complete COVID-19 data released by the New York State Health Department Saturday:
- Patient Hospitalization – 425 (-3)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 67
- Number ICU – 115 (-1)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 61 (+0)
- Total Discharges – 75,366 (+59)
- Deaths – 2
- Total Deaths – 25,350
Just under 100,000 COVID-19 tests results were reported to New York State on Friday, 801 of them, or 0.8%, came back positive.
Locally in Central New York, only 0.5% of the results that came back Friday were positive.
Below are the positive test rates for all ten regions in New York over the last three days:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|0.8%
|1.1%
|0.5%
|Central New York
|0.6%
|0.6%
|0.7%
|Finger Lakes
|0.9%
|0.8%
|0.6%
|Long Island
|1.1%
|1.4%
|1.5%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.2%
|1.0%
|1.1%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.0%
|1.5%
|0.7%
|New York City
|0.8%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|North Country
|1.2%
|0.4%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|1.7%
|0.8%
|0.2%
|Western New York
|1.8%
|1.6%
|1.2%
With 801 additional cases of coronavirus being confirmed in New York on Friday, there have now been a total of 438,772 cases of COVID-19 in the state.
The geographic breakdown of those cases by county can be seen below:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,823
|4
|Allegany
|92
|2
|Broome
|1,350
|8
|Cattaraugus
|227
|4
|Cayuga
|182
|1
|Chautauqua
|471
|7
|Chemung
|206
|0
|Chenango
|233
|2
|Clinton
|152
|0
|Columbia
|575
|1
|Cortland
|102
|0
|Delaware
|123
|2
|Dutchess
|4,914
|12
|Erie
|10,212
|56
|Essex
|147
|2
|Franklin
|59
|0
|Fulton
|312
|0
|Genesee
|300
|0
|Greene
|313
|0
|Hamilton
|14
|0
|Herkimer
|306
|0
|Jefferson
|154
|0
|Lewis
|49
|0
|Livingston
|188
|0
|Madison
|474
|0
|Monroe
|5,551
|22
|Montgomery
|214
|2
|Nassau
|45,115
|107
|Niagara
|1,643
|5
|NYC
|235,714
|279
|Oneida
|2,298
|3
|Onondaga
|3,964
|17
|Ontario
|401
|3
|Orange
|11,504
|17
|Orleans
|310
|3
|Oswego
|325
|11
|Otsego
|249
|14
|Putnam
|1,528
|5
|Rensselaer
|858
|4
|Rockland
|14,382
|24
|Saratoga
|877
|9
|Schenectady
|1,299
|1
|Schoharie
|72
|1
|Schuyler
|27
|0
|Seneca
|102
|0
|St. Lawrence
|293
|2
|Steuben
|319
|0
|Suffolk
|45,200
|98
|Sullivan
|1,543
|3
|Tioga
|211
|0
|Tompkins
|321
|13
|Ulster
|2,199
|3
|Warren
|325
|1
|Washington
|269
|0
|Wayne
|288
|0
|Westchester
|37,205
|53
|Wyoming
|126
|0
|Yates
|62
|0
