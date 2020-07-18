COVID-19 hospitalizations decrease in NYS; positive rate remains around 1%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in New York State hit its lowest mark since March 18 on Friday, according to data from the New York State Health Department.

The health department says 1.08% of the COVID-19 tests administered on Friday came back positive. For weeks, the state’s COVID-19 positive rate has fluctuated around the one percent mark.

Tragically, eleven more people lost their lives to coronavirus on Friday.

On a more positive note, COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state reached their lowest total since March 18 on Friday, as 743 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized with the virus.

Below is the complete COVID-19 data from Friday that was provided by the New York State Health Department:

Patient Hospitalization – 743 (-22)

– 743 (-22) Patients Newly Admitted – 65 (-6)

– 65 (-6) Number ICU – 172 (-7)

– 172 (-7) Number ICU with Intubation – 100 (+2)

– 100 (+2) Total Discharges 72,064 – (+94)

– (+94) Deaths – 11

– 11 Total Deaths – 25,035

Locally, Central New York continues to make great progress in the fight against COVID-19. Only 0.9% of the tests administered to Central New York residents on Friday came back positive.

However, in the North Country, Jefferson County tested more than 400 people Friday, as they face an uptick in cases from 4th of July parties.

Below are the positive rates for all regions in New York State over the last three days.

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.8% 1.1% 0.7% Central New York 1.0% 0.6% 0.9% Finger Lakes 0.9% 0.9% 0.9% Long Island 0.9% 0.9% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 1.1% 0.8% 0.9% Mohawk Valley 1.0% 1.8% 1.4% New York City 1.2% 1.0% 1.3% North Country 0.6% 0.3% 0.4% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.7% 0.7% Western New York 1.0% 1.2% 1.3%

As New York continues to show progress combatting COVID-19 with low hospitalizations and a low rate of positive cases, we remain alarmed by spikes in much of the country and the risk of a lack of compliance at home as the state pursues a phased, data-driven reopening. New Yorkers’ vigilance, courage and adoption of basic behaviors—mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing—has driven our ability to control the virus, and we have to continue on that path to success. I urge everyone to stay New York Tough and New York Smart. Governor Andrew Cuomo

The statewide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York State is 406,305.

For more coronavirus data, click here.