COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to new low in New York State; Gov. Cuomo urges caution over Labor Day Weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been 30 days since the COVID-19 positive rate was above one percent in New York State. However if New Yorkers want that streak to continue, Governor Cuomo says people have to stay diligent and follow the guidelines in place over Labor Day Weekend.

We know based on experience that an incremental, data-driven reopening is the best way to protect the health and safety of all New Yorkers. As this virus continues to be a national crisis, it’s clear that caution is a virtue, not a vice. Our infection rate has been below 1 percent for 30 days, and New Yorkers can help us keep that streak going by wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands. Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow, so as the Labor Day weekend continues, I urge everyone to be smart so we don’t see a spike in the weeks ahead. Governor Andrew Cuomo

The COVID-19 data released by the State Health Department on Sunday shows a new low since March 16 for coronavirus hospitalizations. Despite the numbers trending in the right direction, there are still 410 New Yorkers fighting the virus in the hospital.

Tragically, nine more people in New York lost their lives to the virus on Saturday.

Below is the complete COVID-19 data released by the New York State Health Department on Sunday:

Patient Hospitalization – 410 (-15)

– 410 (-15) Patients Newly Admitted – 53

– 53 Number ICU – 119 (+4)

– 119 (+4) Number ICU with Intubation – 56 (-5)

– 56 (-5) Total Discharges – 75,425 (+59)

– 75,425 (+59) Deaths – 9

– 9 Total Deaths – 25,359

Over 85,000 test results were reported to the health department Saturday and 729, or 0.85%, came back positive.

Central New York was essentially right on pace with the state’s average, with about 0.8% of the region’s test results coming back positive.

Below are the positive test rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.1% 0.5% 0.9% Central New York 0.6% 0.7% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.8% 0.6% 0.7% Long Island 1.4% 1.5% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 1.0% 1.1% 0.9% Mohawk Valley 1.5% 0.7% 0.9% New York City 0.7% 0.7% 0.7% North Country 0.4% 0.2% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.8% 0.2% 0.5% Western New York 1.6% 1.2% 2.0%

Since the pandemic began, there have now been 439,501 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

The geographic breakdown of those cases can be seen below:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,831 8 Allegany 92 0 Broome 1,357 7 Cattaraugus 229 2 Cayuga 183 1 Chautauqua 475 4 Chemung 208 2 Chenango 235 2 Clinton 152 0 Columbia 575 0 Cortland 103 1 Delaware 123 0 Dutchess 4,928 14 Erie 10,266 54 Essex 148 1 Franklin 59 0 Fulton 312 0 Genesee 301 1 Greene 314 1 Hamilton 14 0 Herkimer 308 2 Jefferson 154 0 Lewis 49 0 Livingston 189 1 Madison 474 0 Monroe 5,572 21 Montgomery 215 1 Nassau 45,193 78 Niagara 1,650 7 NYC 236,009 295 Oneida 2,302 4 Onondaga 3,983 19 Ontario 405 4 Orange 11,515 11 Orleans 314 4 Oswego 325 0 Otsego 268 19 Putnam 1,531 3 Rensselaer 859 1 Rockland 14,396 14 Saratoga 889 12 Schenectady 1,310 11 Schoharie 73 1 Schuyler 28 1 Seneca 102 0 St. Lawrence 296 3 Steuben 320 1 Suffolk 45,258 58 Sullivan 1,543 0 Tioga 212 1 Tompkins 332 11 Ulster 2,201 2 Warren 326 1 Washington 270 1 Wayne 291 3 Westchester 37,246 41 Wyoming 126 0 Yates 62 0

