COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to new low in New York State; Gov. Cuomo urges caution over Labor Day Weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been 30 days since the COVID-19 positive rate was above one percent in New York State. However if New Yorkers want that streak to continue, Governor Cuomo says people have to stay diligent and follow the guidelines in place over Labor Day Weekend.
We know based on experience that an incremental, data-driven reopening is the best way to protect the health and safety of all New Yorkers. As this virus continues to be a national crisis, it’s clear that caution is a virtue, not a vice. Our infection rate has been below 1 percent for 30 days, and New Yorkers can help us keep that streak going by wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands. Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow, so as the Labor Day weekend continues, I urge everyone to be smart so we don’t see a spike in the weeks ahead.Governor Andrew Cuomo
The COVID-19 data released by the State Health Department on Sunday shows a new low since March 16 for coronavirus hospitalizations. Despite the numbers trending in the right direction, there are still 410 New Yorkers fighting the virus in the hospital.
Tragically, nine more people in New York lost their lives to the virus on Saturday.
Below is the complete COVID-19 data released by the New York State Health Department on Sunday:
- Patient Hospitalization – 410 (-15)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 53
- Number ICU – 119 (+4)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 56 (-5)
- Total Discharges – 75,425 (+59)
- Deaths – 9
- Total Deaths – 25,359
Over 85,000 test results were reported to the health department Saturday and 729, or 0.85%, came back positive.
Central New York was essentially right on pace with the state’s average, with about 0.8% of the region’s test results coming back positive.
Below are the positive test rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|1.1%
|0.5%
|0.9%
|Central New York
|0.6%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|Finger Lakes
|0.8%
|0.6%
|0.7%
|Long Island
|1.4%
|1.5%
|1.1%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.0%
|1.1%
|0.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.5%
|0.7%
|0.9%
|New York City
|0.7%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|North Country
|0.4%
|0.2%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|0.8%
|0.2%
|0.5%
|Western New York
|1.6%
|1.2%
|2.0%
Since the pandemic began, there have now been 439,501 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.
The geographic breakdown of those cases can be seen below:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,831
|8
|Allegany
|92
|0
|Broome
|1,357
|7
|Cattaraugus
|229
|2
|Cayuga
|183
|1
|Chautauqua
|475
|4
|Chemung
|208
|2
|Chenango
|235
|2
|Clinton
|152
|0
|Columbia
|575
|0
|Cortland
|103
|1
|Delaware
|123
|0
|Dutchess
|4,928
|14
|Erie
|10,266
|54
|Essex
|148
|1
|Franklin
|59
|0
|Fulton
|312
|0
|Genesee
|301
|1
|Greene
|314
|1
|Hamilton
|14
|0
|Herkimer
|308
|2
|Jefferson
|154
|0
|Lewis
|49
|0
|Livingston
|189
|1
|Madison
|474
|0
|Monroe
|5,572
|21
|Montgomery
|215
|1
|Nassau
|45,193
|78
|Niagara
|1,650
|7
|NYC
|236,009
|295
|Oneida
|2,302
|4
|Onondaga
|3,983
|19
|Ontario
|405
|4
|Orange
|11,515
|11
|Orleans
|314
|4
|Oswego
|325
|0
|Otsego
|268
|19
|Putnam
|1,531
|3
|Rensselaer
|859
|1
|Rockland
|14,396
|14
|Saratoga
|889
|12
|Schenectady
|1,310
|11
|Schoharie
|73
|1
|Schuyler
|28
|1
|Seneca
|102
|0
|St. Lawrence
|296
|3
|Steuben
|320
|1
|Suffolk
|45,258
|58
|Sullivan
|1,543
|0
|Tioga
|212
|1
|Tompkins
|332
|11
|Ulster
|2,201
|2
|Warren
|326
|1
|Washington
|270
|1
|Wayne
|291
|3
|Westchester
|37,246
|41
|Wyoming
|126
|0
|Yates
|62
|0
For more local COVID-19 data, click here.
