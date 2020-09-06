COVID-19 hospitalizations drop to new low in New York State; Gov. Cuomo urges caution over Labor Day Weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s been 30 days since the COVID-19 positive rate was above one percent in New York State. However if New Yorkers want that streak to continue, Governor Cuomo says people have to stay diligent and follow the guidelines in place over Labor Day Weekend. 

We know based on experience that an incremental, data-driven reopening is the best way to protect the health and safety of all New Yorkers. As this virus continues to be a national crisis, it’s clear that caution is a virtue, not a vice. Our infection rate has been below 1 percent for 30 days, and New Yorkers can help us keep that streak going by wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands. Our actions today determine the rate of infection tomorrow, so as the Labor Day weekend continues, I urge everyone to be smart so we don’t see a spike in the weeks ahead.

Governor Andrew Cuomo

The COVID-19 data released by the State Health Department on Sunday shows a new low since March 16 for coronavirus hospitalizations. Despite the numbers trending in the right direction, there are still 410 New Yorkers fighting the virus in the hospital. 

Tragically, nine more people in New York lost their lives to the virus on Saturday. 

Below is the complete COVID-19 data released by the New York State Health Department on Sunday:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 410 (-15)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 53
  • Number ICU – 119 (+4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 56 (-5)
  • Total Discharges – 75,425 (+59)
  • Deaths – 9
  • Total Deaths – 25,359

Over 85,000 test results were reported to the health department Saturday and 729, or 0.85%, came back positive. 

Central New York was essentially right on pace with the state’s average, with about 0.8% of the region’s test results coming back positive.

Below are the positive test rates for all ten regions in New York State over the last three days:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.1%0.5%0.9%
Central New York0.6%0.7%0.8%
Finger Lakes0.8%0.6%0.7%
Long Island1.4%1.5%1.1%
Mid-Hudson1.0%1.1%0.9%
Mohawk Valley1.5%0.7%0.9%
New York City0.7%0.7%0.7%
North Country0.4%0.2%0.2%
Southern Tier0.8%0.2%0.5%
Western New York1.6%1.2%2.0%

Since the pandemic began, there have now been 439,501 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State. 

The geographic breakdown of those cases can be seen below:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,8318
Allegany920
Broome1,3577
Cattaraugus2292
Cayuga1831
Chautauqua4754
Chemung2082
Chenango2352
Clinton1520
Columbia5750
Cortland1031
Delaware1230
Dutchess4,92814
Erie10,26654
Essex1481
Franklin590
Fulton3120
Genesee3011
Greene3141
Hamilton140
Herkimer3082
Jefferson1540
Lewis490
Livingston1891
Madison4740
Monroe5,57221
Montgomery2151
Nassau45,19378
Niagara1,6507
NYC236,009295
Oneida2,3024
Onondaga3,98319
Ontario4054
Orange11,51511
Orleans3144
Oswego3250
Otsego26819
Putnam1,5313
Rensselaer8591
Rockland14,39614
Saratoga88912
Schenectady1,31011
Schoharie731
Schuyler281
Seneca1020
St. Lawrence2963
Steuben3201
Suffolk45,25858
Sullivan1,5430
Tioga2121
Tompkins33211
Ulster2,2012
Warren3261
Washington2701
Wayne2913
Westchester37,24641
Wyoming1260
Yates620

