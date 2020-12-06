COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise across the state and locally in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Health Department released the COVID-19 data from Saturday, and it shows hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise.

According to the State Health Department, there are 4,442 New Yorkers in the hospital battling COVID-19. This represents an increase of 124 people from the data released Saturday.

Locally, in the Central New York region, 269 people are hospitalized with the virus. This is a 13 person increase from Saturday’s data. 

Across the state, 4.71% of the test results that came back Saturday were positive. In Central New York, the COVID-19 positive rate was 4.6% Saturday. 

Tragically, 56 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Saturday. Three of those deaths were people in Onondaga County and two deaths came from Oneida County. 

Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department Sunday:

  • Patient Hospitalization — 4,442 (+124)
  • Patients Newly Admitted — 648
  • Number ICU — 850 (+25)
  • Number ICU with Intubation — 464 (+29)
  • Total Discharges — 87,949 (+476)
  • Deaths — 56
  • Total Deaths — 27,149

Onondaga County’s orange zone:

Onondaga County’s orange zone saw its COVID-19 positive rate decrease for the second consecutive day Saturday. The average positive rate over the last seven days for Onondaga County’s orange zone is 5.07%, according to the State Health Department.

There is no indication that Onondaga County is moving to a red zone, but a few weeks ago Governor Cuomo said an area could move to a red zone if their seven-day positivity rate was greater than five percent. 

COVID-19 positivity rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAYCURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
Capital Region5.1%4.9%4.8%4.50%
Central New York5.9%5.4%4.6%5.19%
Finger Lakes8.5%6.2%8.5%6.80%
Long Island5.9%5.6%5.5%5.38%
Mid-Hudson6.6%6.9%6.4%5.97%
Mohawk Valley7.6%7.2%7.1%6.35%
New York City4.3%3.8%3.6%4.01%
North Country6.3%3.3%3.6%4.39%
Southern Tier2.4%2.6%1.6%2.33%
Western New York8.2%7.6%7.0%7.40%

Since the pandemic began, there have been 705,827 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

Breakdown of cases by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany6,711140
Allegany1,22442
Broome5,94671
Cattaraugus1,41238
Cayuga1,11951
Chautauqua1,849352
Chemung3,43338
Chenango72414
Clinton5408
Columbia1,10014
Cortland1,20327
Delaware43212
Dutchess8,099144
Erie29,337656
Essex3165
Franklin32217
Fulton61318
Genesee1,30334
Greene7938
Hamilton600
Herkimer88538
Jefferson78124
Lewis4678
Livingston89540
Madison1,17952
Monroe19,074621
Montgomery62322
Nassau65,098739
Niagara4,813135
NYC331,0063,127
Oneida6,270220
Onondaga12,662304
Ontario1,62954
Orange18,219201
Orleans70815
Oswego2,03959
Otsego72913
Putnam3,33198
Rensselaer2,10066
Rockland22,800167
Saratoga2,73462
Schenectady3,03275
Schoharie24510
Schuyler3522
Seneca38212
St. Lawrence1,10017
Steuben2,05943
Suffolk67,1121,119
Sullivan2,30214
Tioga1,25123
Tompkins1,30627
Ulster3,85885
Warren65711
Washington4896
Wayne1,39245
Westchester54,671727
Wyoming69022
Yates30710

For more local data regarding COVID-19, click here.

