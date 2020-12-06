COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise across the state and locally in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Health Department released the COVID-19 data from Saturday, and it shows hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise.
According to the State Health Department, there are 4,442 New Yorkers in the hospital battling COVID-19. This represents an increase of 124 people from the data released Saturday.
Locally, in the Central New York region, 269 people are hospitalized with the virus. This is a 13 person increase from Saturday’s data.
Across the state, 4.71% of the test results that came back Saturday were positive. In Central New York, the COVID-19 positive rate was 4.6% Saturday.
Tragically, 56 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Saturday. Three of those deaths were people in Onondaga County and two deaths came from Oneida County.
Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department Sunday:
- Patient Hospitalization — 4,442 (+124)
- Patients Newly Admitted — 648
- Number ICU — 850 (+25)
- Number ICU with Intubation — 464 (+29)
- Total Discharges — 87,949 (+476)
- Deaths — 56
- Total Deaths — 27,149
Onondaga County’s orange zone:
Onondaga County’s orange zone saw its COVID-19 positive rate decrease for the second consecutive day Saturday. The average positive rate over the last seven days for Onondaga County’s orange zone is 5.07%, according to the State Health Department.
There is no indication that Onondaga County is moving to a red zone, but a few weeks ago Governor Cuomo said an area could move to a red zone if their seven-day positivity rate was greater than five percent.
COVID-19 positivity rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE
|Capital Region
|5.1%
|4.9%
|4.8%
|4.50%
|Central New York
|5.9%
|5.4%
|4.6%
|5.19%
|Finger Lakes
|8.5%
|6.2%
|8.5%
|6.80%
|Long Island
|5.9%
|5.6%
|5.5%
|5.38%
|Mid-Hudson
|6.6%
|6.9%
|6.4%
|5.97%
|Mohawk Valley
|7.6%
|7.2%
|7.1%
|6.35%
|New York City
|4.3%
|3.8%
|3.6%
|4.01%
|North Country
|6.3%
|3.3%
|3.6%
|4.39%
|Southern Tier
|2.4%
|2.6%
|1.6%
|2.33%
|Western New York
|8.2%
|7.6%
|7.0%
|7.40%
Since the pandemic began, there have been 705,827 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.
Breakdown of cases by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|6,711
|140
|Allegany
|1,224
|42
|Broome
|5,946
|71
|Cattaraugus
|1,412
|38
|Cayuga
|1,119
|51
|Chautauqua
|1,8493
|52
|Chemung
|3,433
|38
|Chenango
|724
|14
|Clinton
|540
|8
|Columbia
|1,100
|14
|Cortland
|1,203
|27
|Delaware
|432
|12
|Dutchess
|8,099
|144
|Erie
|29,337
|656
|Essex
|316
|5
|Franklin
|322
|17
|Fulton
|613
|18
|Genesee
|1,303
|34
|Greene
|793
|8
|Hamilton
|60
|0
|Herkimer
|885
|38
|Jefferson
|781
|24
|Lewis
|467
|8
|Livingston
|895
|40
|Madison
|1,179
|52
|Monroe
|19,074
|621
|Montgomery
|623
|22
|Nassau
|65,098
|739
|Niagara
|4,813
|135
|NYC
|331,006
|3,127
|Oneida
|6,270
|220
|Onondaga
|12,662
|304
|Ontario
|1,629
|54
|Orange
|18,219
|201
|Orleans
|708
|15
|Oswego
|2,039
|59
|Otsego
|729
|13
|Putnam
|3,331
|98
|Rensselaer
|2,100
|66
|Rockland
|22,800
|167
|Saratoga
|2,734
|62
|Schenectady
|3,032
|75
|Schoharie
|245
|10
|Schuyler
|352
|2
|Seneca
|382
|12
|St. Lawrence
|1,100
|17
|Steuben
|2,059
|43
|Suffolk
|67,112
|1,119
|Sullivan
|2,302
|14
|Tioga
|1,251
|23
|Tompkins
|1,306
|27
|Ulster
|3,858
|85
|Warren
|657
|11
|Washington
|489
|6
|Wayne
|1,392
|45
|Westchester
|54,671
|727
|Wyoming
|690
|22
|Yates
|307
|10
For more local data regarding COVID-19, click here.
