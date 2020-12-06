COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise across the state and locally in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — The New York State Health Department released the COVID-19 data from Saturday, and it shows hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue to rise.

According to the State Health Department, there are 4,442 New Yorkers in the hospital battling COVID-19. This represents an increase of 124 people from the data released Saturday.

Locally, in the Central New York region, 269 people are hospitalized with the virus. This is a 13 person increase from Saturday’s data.

Across the state, 4.71% of the test results that came back Saturday were positive. In Central New York, the COVID-19 positive rate was 4.6% Saturday.

Tragically, 56 more New Yorkers lost their lives to COVID-19 on Saturday. Three of those deaths were people in Onondaga County and two deaths came from Oneida County.

A Nursing Home resident passed on-site. Please keep families in your prayers. — County Executive Ryan McMahon (@CEJRyanMcMahon) December 6, 2020

Complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department Sunday:

Patient Hospitalization — 4,442 (+124)

4,442 (+124) Patients Newly Admitted — 648

648 Number ICU — 850 (+25)

850 (+25) Number ICU with Intubation — 464 (+29)

464 (+29) Total Discharges — 87,949 (+476)

87,949 (+476) Deaths — 56

56 Total Deaths — 27,149

Onondaga County’s orange zone:

Onondaga County’s orange zone saw its COVID-19 positive rate decrease for the second consecutive day Saturday. The average positive rate over the last seven days for Onondaga County’s orange zone is 5.07%, according to the State Health Department.

There is no indication that Onondaga County is moving to a red zone, but a few weeks ago Governor Cuomo said an area could move to a red zone if their seven-day positivity rate was greater than five percent.

COVID-19 positivity rates for all ten New York regions over the last three days:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY CURRENT 7-DAY AVERAGE Capital Region 5.1% 4.9% 4.8% 4.50% Central New York 5.9% 5.4% 4.6% 5.19% Finger Lakes 8.5% 6.2% 8.5% 6.80% Long Island 5.9% 5.6% 5.5% 5.38% Mid-Hudson 6.6% 6.9% 6.4% 5.97% Mohawk Valley 7.6% 7.2% 7.1% 6.35% New York City 4.3% 3.8% 3.6% 4.01% North Country 6.3% 3.3% 3.6% 4.39% Southern Tier 2.4% 2.6% 1.6% 2.33% Western New York 8.2% 7.6% 7.0% 7.40%

Since the pandemic began, there have been 705,827 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York State.

Breakdown of cases by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 6,711 140 Allegany 1,224 42 Broome 5,946 71 Cattaraugus 1,412 38 Cayuga 1,119 51 Chautauqua 1,8493 52 Chemung 3,433 38 Chenango 724 14 Clinton 540 8 Columbia 1,100 14 Cortland 1,203 27 Delaware 432 12 Dutchess 8,099 144 Erie 29,337 656 Essex 316 5 Franklin 322 17 Fulton 613 18 Genesee 1,303 34 Greene 793 8 Hamilton 60 0 Herkimer 885 38 Jefferson 781 24 Lewis 467 8 Livingston 895 40 Madison 1,179 52 Monroe 19,074 621 Montgomery 623 22 Nassau 65,098 739 Niagara 4,813 135 NYC 331,006 3,127 Oneida 6,270 220 Onondaga 12,662 304 Ontario 1,629 54 Orange 18,219 201 Orleans 708 15 Oswego 2,039 59 Otsego 729 13 Putnam 3,331 98 Rensselaer 2,100 66 Rockland 22,800 167 Saratoga 2,734 62 Schenectady 3,032 75 Schoharie 245 10 Schuyler 352 2 Seneca 382 12 St. Lawrence 1,100 17 Steuben 2,059 43 Suffolk 67,112 1,119 Sullivan 2,302 14 Tioga 1,251 23 Tompkins 1,306 27 Ulster 3,858 85 Warren 657 11 Washington 489 6 Wayne 1,392 45 Westchester 54,671 727 Wyoming 690 22 Yates 307 10

