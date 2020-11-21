COVID-19 hospitalizations reach 100 for the first time in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Onondaga County has 100 people in the hospital battling coronavirus.

This is a concerning stat for the county, as the increase in hospitalizations continues to put a strain on the hospital system.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said on Friday the county has been keeping in touch with hospitals about their caseloads, which is something the county has not had to do in months. He said local hospitals are taking steps to increase ICU beds in case there is a surge.

During the first surge of COVID-19 in Onondaga County, 85 was the most amount of people in the hospital at one time with the virus.

The county is also currently seeing a record number of active cases with 1,903.

On Saturday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced 189 new cases of the virus. After weeks of drastic increases, McMahon says the good news is the caseload doesn’t appear to be increasing, and instead appears to be flattening.

All New Yorkers are asked to be extra cautious and limit gatherings this Thanksgiving holiday, as the fight against COVID-19 rages on.