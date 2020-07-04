COVID-19 infection rate remains low throughout NYS, Gov. Cuomo worries about holiday weekend

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York State has done an incredible job going from one of the worst states for coronavirus, to one of the best. The data continued to trend in the right direction in Saturday’s update from Governor Cuomo’s office, but the governor worries about the data after the Fourth of July, and urges New Yorkers to be smart.

Across the state, 726 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Friday, but that’s only about 1.16 percent of the people who were tested.

Hospitalizations continued to decline on Friday, but tragically 11 people still lost their lives to the virus.

Below is the complete COVID-19 data provided by the New York State Health Department on Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization — 844 (-13)

— 844 (-13) Patients Newly Admitted — 63 (-10)

— 63 (-10) Number ICU — 190 (+2)

— 190 (+2) Number ICU with Intubation — 119 (-6)

— 119 (-6) Total Discharges — 70,877 (+83)

— 70,877 (+83) Deaths – 11

– 11 Total Deaths – 24,896

Locally, the Central New York region saw about 1.4% of its tests performed on Friday come back positive.

More specifically in Onondaga County, 2.3% of people tested positive, which is the second-highest infection rate from Friday’s data among all of New York State’s counties. However, 2.3% is still a much better infection rate than the county was seeing when the pandemic was at its peak in New York State.

Below are the infection rates for all ten regions in New York over the last three days.

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.20% 1.10% 0.90% Central New York 1.60% 0.90% 1.40% Finger Lakes 1.50% 1.80% 0.70% Long Island 1.10% 0.90% 1.00% Mid-Hudson 1.10% 1.40% 1.10% Mohawk Valley 2.10% 2.90% 1.20% New York City 1.30% 1.50% 1.40% North Country 0.40% 1.20% 0.30% Southern Tier 0.50% 0.50% 0.90% Western New York 1.00% 1.70% 1.40%

The Mohawk Valley saw its infection rate return to a more reasonable level on Friday (1.2%), after seeing a rise in their infection rate over the three days prior.

New York State has done a great job to keep their infection rate low, but Governor Cuomo is urging everyone to stay smart during the Fourth of July, when many people could be getting together for celebrations.

“Our actions today determine our numbers tomorrow, and as we move through this holiday weekend, I strongly urge everyone to closely follow state guidance on safe practices and local governments to enforce that guidance,” Governor Andrew Cuomo said. “Being New York tough means being New York smart: wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.”

For more COVID-19 data, click here.