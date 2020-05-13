Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | NY Forward - Regional Dashboard | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 mobile testing site opens Thursday on Syracuse’s west side

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County will set up a mobile testing site for COVID-19 in the parking lot of the WIC offices on Syracuse’s west side.

The address is 307 Gifford Street, which is the site of the former Nojaim’s market.

You’re asked to preregister if you plan on being tested on Onondaga County’s COVID-19 website.

