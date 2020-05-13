COVID-19 mobile testing site opens Thursday on Syracuse’s west side

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County will set up a mobile testing site for COVID-19 in the parking lot of the WIC offices on Syracuse’s west side.

The address is 307 Gifford Street, which is the site of the former Nojaim’s market.

You’re asked to preregister if you plan on being tested on Onondaga County’s COVID-19 website.