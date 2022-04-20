(WSYR-TV) — Despite over 450 new COVID-19 cases in Onondaga County, there could be signs of the virus’ intensity lessening.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Wednesday that “wastewater testing at (the) Metro Plant (is) starting to suggest a decline in COVID intensity.”

He also noted that 456 people tested positive Wednesday, with 297 of the cases through the lab and 159 from at-home tests. 101 residents are in the hospital with COVID-19, though McMahon notes that 30% of those patients tested positive while in the hospital for other ailments. He did not note the number of patients in the ICU. There were no new deaths reported.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“With new contagious subvariants circulating, let’s be vigilant in using the tools to keep ourselves and our loved ones healthy and out of the hospital,” Governor Hochul said. “Get your vaccine, your booster, and your second booster if you’re eligible, get tested if you feel sick, and if you test positive, talk to your doctor as soon as possible about treatment. Let’s keep moving forward safely through this pandemic.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 40.23

– 40.23 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 31.67

– 31.67 Test Results Reported – 111,687

– 111,687 Total Positive – 7,862

7,862 Percent Positive – 6.92%**

6.92%** 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.56%**

– 5.56%** Patient Hospitalization – 1,404 (+47)

– 1,404 (+47) Patients Newly Admitted – 286

– 286 Patients in ICU – 170 (0)

– 170 (0) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 66 (+2)

– 66 (+2) Total Discharges – 293,938 (+226)

– 293,938 (+226) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 14

– 14 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,329

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,603

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,060,532

– 38,060,532 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 32,440

– 32,440 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 200,111

– 200,111 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.3%

– 92.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.6%

– 83.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.6%

– 86.6% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.8%

– 82.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.9%

– 72.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.8%

– 81.8% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.0%

– 74.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.9%

– 89.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.6%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Sunday, April 17, 2022 Monday, April 18, 2022 Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Capital Region 29.49 30.13 31.47 Central New York 53.50 52.91 52.93 Finger Lakes 35.12 35.95 36.94 Long Island 29.60 30.93 30.76 Mid-Hudson 25.98 26.48 26.14 Mohawk Valley 45.30 45.63 47.25 New York City 26.54 27.32 28.94 North Country 27.69 28.20 28.13 Southern Tier 40.26 40.15 41.00 Western New York 31.85 32.62 34.42 Statewide 29.99 30.71 31.67

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Sunday, April 17, 2022 Monday, April 18, 2022 Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Capital Region 8.26% 8.59% 9.00% Central New York 14.68% 14.33% 13.91% Finger Lakes 11.11% 11.39% 11.81% Long Island 5.46% 5.55% 5.79% Mid-Hudson 4.61% 5.34% 5.34% Mohawk Valley 8.76% 9.08% 9.45% New York City 3.29% 3.38% 3.67% North Country 7.41% 7.58% 7.65% Southern Tier 9.22% 9.20% 9.46% Western New York 12.76% 13.25% 13.48% Statewide 5.12% 5.33% 5.56%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Sunday, April 17, 2022 Monday, April 18, 2022 Tuesday, April 19, 2022 Bronx 1.64% 1.72% 2.20% Kings 3.04% 3.18% 3.37% New York 4.85% 4.85% 4.97% Queens 2.98% 3.08% 3.45% Richmond 3.42% 3.45% 3.98%

Yesterday 7,862 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,073,560. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 60,247 118 Allegany 9,004 5 Broome 46,655 129 Cattaraugus 15,586 25 Cayuga 16,820 35 Chautauqua 23,694 12 Chemung 21,676 44 Chenango 9,483 20 Clinton 17,173 17 Columbia 10,236 17 Cortland 10,946 23 Delaware 7,950 21 Dutchess 64,773 64 Erie 213,525 482 Essex 5,829 7 Franklin 9,673 12 Fulton 12,935 17 Genesee 13,824 23 Greene 8,764 19 Hamilton 888 2 Herkimer 14,223 32 Jefferson 20,441 38 Lewis 6,219 4 Livingston 11,817 15 Madison 13,687 40 Monroe 155,908 327 Montgomery 12,060 11 Nassau 410,511 514 Niagara 48,637 73 NYC 2,341,257 3,499 Oneida 55,307 209 Onondaga 116,954 280 Ontario 20,547 68 Orange 107,966 108 Orleans 8,733 14 Oswego 27,550 103 Otsego 10,162 21 Putnam 24,027 24 Rensselaer 32,105 43 Rockland 93,544 61 Saratoga 47,135 74 Schenectady 33,535 49 Schoharie 5,100 8 Schuyler 3,595 12 Seneca 6,146 30 St. Lawrence 21,767 56 Steuben 20,241 33 Suffolk 431,734 413 Sullivan 18,641 22 Tioga 11,054 28 Tompkins 19,626 87 Ulster 32,371 46 Warren 13,915 19 Washington 12,231 13 Wayne 17,664 57 Westchester 255,611 321 Wyoming 8,371 10 Yates 3,487 8

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 106 76 71.7% 30 28.3% Central New York 123 79 64.2% 44 35.8% Finger Lakes 247 115 46.6% 132 53.4% Long Island 176 84 47.7% 92 52.3% Mid-Hudson 131 61 46.6% 70 53.4% Mohawk Valley 39 27 69.2% 12 30.8% New York City 390 144 36.9% 246 63.1% North Country 40 22 55.0% 18 45.0% Southern Tier 68 30 44.1% 38 55.9% Western New York 84 39 46.4% 45 53.6% Statewide 1,404 677 48.2% 727 51.8%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 14 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,329. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 3 Bronx 1 Chemung 1 Cortland 1 Erie 1 Franklin 1 Kings 1 Oneida 1 Richmond 1 Rockland 1 Suffolk 1 Ulster 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 3,075 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,780 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 971,161 98 889,462 153 Central New York 649,432 91 601,492 87 Finger Lakes 869,455 123 807,413 143 Long Island 2,201,338 472 1,961,405 360 Mid-Hudson 1,721,385 394 1,512,222 330 Mohawk Valley 327,013 36 304,577 30 New York City 8,083,154 1,560 7,162,584 1,441 North Country 307,097 63 278,112 42 Southern Tier 442,027 95 405,172 52 Western New York 960,387 143 884,446 142 Statewide 16,532,449 3,075 14,806,885 2,780 Booster/Additional Shots Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Increase over past 7 days Capital Region 503,408 2,158 12,251 Central New York 340,865 1,830 9,605 Finger Lakes 528,414 2,608 15,292 Long Island 1,209,708 3,480 19,571 Mid-Hudson 933,742 2,926 18,857 Mohawk Valley 177,731 676 3,801 New York City 3,141,586 6,768 51,308 North Country 159,103 903 4,378 Southern Tier 238,422 986 5,366 Western New York 565,687 2,348 12,707 Statewide 7,798,666 24,683 153,136

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.

4/19/2022 Hospital Nursing Home ACF LHCSA Hospice CHHA Total Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated 5,997 1.14% 2,559 1.67% 327 1.05% 8,616 2.98% 100 1.53% 163 1.19% 17,762 1.74% Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated 2,664 0.51% 61 0.04% 6 0.02% 4,198 1.45% 82 1.25% 145 1.06% 7,156 0.70% Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated 952 0.18% 328 0.21% 36 0.12% 5,719 1.98% 5 0.08% 74 0.54% 7,114 0.70% Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose 109 0.02% 1,599 1.05% 512 1.64% 2,501 0.87% – 0.00% 13 0.10% 4,734 0.46% Total INACTIVE employees from categories above 9,722 4,547 881 21,034 187 395 36,766 Total ACTIVE employees 515,143 148,405 30,384 267,860 6,361 13,279 981,432 Grand Total 524,865 152,952 31,265 288,894 6,548 13,674 1,018,198

Percentages are estimates. They are based on self-reported data for 04/19/2022. The denominators are active employees reported for 04/19/2022 plus the inactive categories above; they do not include workforce fluctuations that may have occurred in addition to these categories above.