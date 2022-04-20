(WSYR-TV) — Despite over 450 new COVID-19 cases in Onondaga County, there could be signs of the virus’ intensity lessening.  

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Wednesday that “wastewater testing at (the) Metro Plant (is) starting to suggest a decline in COVID intensity.” 

He also noted that 456 people tested positive Wednesday, with 297 of the cases through the lab and 159 from at-home tests. 101 residents are in the hospital with COVID-19, though McMahon notes that 30% of those patients tested positive while in the hospital for other ailments. He did not note the number of patients in the ICU. There were no new deaths reported. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.   

“With new contagious subvariants circulating, let’s be vigilant in using the tools to keep ourselves and our loved ones healthy and out of the hospital,” Governor Hochul said. “Get your vaccine, your booster, and your second booster if you’re eligible, get tested if you feel sick, and if you test positive, talk to your doctor as soon as possible about treatment. Let’s keep moving forward safely through this pandemic.” 

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:   

  • Cases Per 100k – 40.23  
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 31.67  
  • Test Results Reported – 111,687  
  • Total Positive – 7,862  
  • Percent Positive – 6.92%**  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 5.56%**
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,404 (+47)  
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 286  
  • Patients in ICU – 170 (0)  
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 66 (+2)  
  • Total Discharges – 293,938 (+226)  
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 14 
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,329 

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.    

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,603  

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.      

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,060,532  
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 32,440  
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 200,111  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.3%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.6%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 72.9%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.8%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.0%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.9%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.6%  

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGION  Sunday, April 17, 2022  Monday, April 18, 2022  Tuesday, April 19, 2022  
Capital Region  29.49  30.13  31.47  
Central New York  53.50  52.91  52.93  
Finger Lakes  35.12  35.95  36.94  
Long Island  29.60  30.93  30.76  
Mid-Hudson  25.98  26.48  26.14  
Mohawk Valley  45.30  45.63  47.25  
New York City  26.54  27.32  28.94  
North Country  27.69  28.20  28.13  
Southern Tier  40.26  40.15  41.00  
Western New York  31.85  32.62  34.42  
Statewide  29.99  30.71  31.67  

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:      

Region  Sunday, April 17, 2022  Monday, April 18, 2022  Tuesday, April 19, 2022  
Capital Region  8.26%  8.59%  9.00%  
Central New York  14.68%  14.33%  13.91%  
Finger Lakes  11.11%  11.39%  11.81%  
Long Island  5.46%  5.55%  5.79%  
Mid-Hudson  4.61%  5.34%  5.34%  
Mohawk Valley  8.76%  9.08%  9.45%  
New York City  3.29%  3.38%  3.67%  
North Country  7.41%  7.58%  7.65%  
Southern Tier  9.22%  9.20%  9.46%  
Western New York  12.76%  13.25%  13.48%  
Statewide  5.12%  5.33%  5.56%  

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:      

Borough in NYC  Sunday, April 17, 2022  Monday, April 18, 2022  Tuesday, April 19, 2022  
Bronx  1.64%  1.72%  2.20%  
Kings  3.04%  3.18%  3.37%  
New York  4.85%  4.85%  4.97%  
Queens  2.98%  3.08%  3.45%  
Richmond  3.42%  3.45%  3.98%  

Yesterday 7,862 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,073,560. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

County  Total Positive  New Positive  
Albany  60,247  118  
Allegany  9,004  5  
Broome  46,655  129  
Cattaraugus  15,586  25  
Cayuga  16,820  35  
Chautauqua  23,694  12  
Chemung  21,676  44  
Chenango  9,483  20  
Clinton  17,173  17  
Columbia  10,236  17  
Cortland  10,946  23  
Delaware  7,950  21  
Dutchess  64,773  64  
Erie  213,525  482  
Essex  5,829  7  
Franklin  9,673  12  
Fulton  12,935  17  
Genesee  13,824  23  
Greene  8,764  19  
Hamilton  888  2  
Herkimer  14,223  32  
Jefferson  20,441  38  
Lewis  6,219  4  
Livingston  11,817  15  
Madison  13,687  40  
Monroe  155,908  327  
Montgomery  12,060  11  
Nassau  410,511  514  
Niagara  48,637  73  
NYC  2,341,257  3,499  
Oneida  55,307  209  
Onondaga  116,954  280  
Ontario  20,547  68  
Orange  107,966  108  
Orleans  8,733  14  
Oswego  27,550  103  
Otsego  10,162  21  
Putnam  24,027  24  
Rensselaer  32,105  43  
Rockland  93,544  61  
Saratoga  47,135  74  
Schenectady  33,535  49  
Schoharie  5,100  8  
Schuyler  3,595  12  
Seneca  6,146  30  
St. Lawrence  21,767  56  
Steuben  20,241  33  
Suffolk  431,734  413  
Sullivan  18,641  22  
Tioga  11,054  28  
Tompkins  19,626  87  
Ulster  32,371  46  
Warren  13,915  19  
Washington  12,231  13  
Wayne  17,664  57  
Westchester  255,611  321  
Wyoming  8,371  10  
Yates  3,487  8  

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:      

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission 
Capital Region 106 76 71.7% 30 28.3% 
Central New York 123 79 64.2% 44 35.8% 
Finger Lakes 247 115 46.6% 132 53.4% 
Long Island 176 84 47.7% 92 52.3% 
Mid-Hudson 131 61 46.6% 70 53.4% 
Mohawk Valley 39 27 69.2% 12 30.8% 
New York City 390 144 36.9% 246 63.1% 
North Country 40 22 55.0% 18 45.0% 
Southern Tier 68 30 44.1% 38 55.9% 
Western New York 84 39 46.4% 45 53.6% 
Statewide 1,404 677 48.2% 727 51.8% 

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).      

Yesterday, 14 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,329. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:    

County  New Deaths                                    
Albany  3  
Bronx  1  
Chemung  1  
Cortland  1  
Erie  1  
Franklin  1  
Kings  1  
Oneida  1  
Richmond  1  
Rockland  1  
Suffolk  1  
Ulster  1  

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.      

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.      

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.      

Yesterday, 3,075 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,780 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:     

   
Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location       
   People with at least one vaccine dose  People with complete vaccine series    
Region  Cumulative
Total  		Increase over past 24 hours  Cumulative
Total  		Increase over past 24 hours    
Capital Region  971,161  98  889,462  153    
Central New York  649,432  91  601,492  87    
Finger Lakes  869,455  123  807,413  143    
Long Island  2,201,338  472  1,961,405  360    
Mid-Hudson  1,721,385  394  1,512,222  330    
Mohawk Valley  327,013  36  304,577  30    
New York City  8,083,154  1,560  7,162,584  1,441    
North Country  307,097  63  278,112  42    
Southern Tier  442,027  95  405,172  52    
Western New York  960,387  143  884,446  142    
Statewide  16,532,449  3,075  14,806,885  2,780    
       
Booster/Additional Shots       
Region  Cumulative
Total  		Increase over past 24 hours  Increase over past 7  days     
Capital Region  503,408  2,158  12,251     
Central New York  340,865  1,830  9,605     
Finger Lakes  528,414  2,608  15,292     
Long Island  1,209,708  3,480  19,571     
Mid-Hudson  933,742  2,926  18,857     
Mohawk Valley  177,731  676  3,801     
New York City  3,141,586  6,768  51,308     
North Country  159,103  903  4,378     
Southern Tier  238,422  986  5,366     
Western New York  565,687  2,348  12,707     
Statewide  7,798,666  24,683  153,136     

The COVID-19 VaccineTracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.   

4/19/2022Hospital Nursing Home ACF LHCSA Hospice CHHA Total 
Total employee terminations due to being unvaccinated   5,9971.14%            2,5591.67%    3271.05%   8,6162.98%      1001.53%    1631.19%17,7621.74%
Total employee resignations and retirements due to being unvaccinated   2,6640.51%                610.04%       60.02%   4,1981.45%       821.25%    1451.06%7,1560.70%
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated and unwilling to get vaccinated      9520.18%              3280.21%     360.12%   5,7191.98%         50.08%     740.54%7,1140.70%
Total on furlough/unpaid leave due to being unvaccinated BUT now awaiting first dose      1090.02%            1,5991.05%    5121.64%   2,5010.87%        –  0.00%     130.10%4,7340.46%
Total INACTIVE employees from categories above9,722 4,547 881 21,034 187 395 36,766 
Total ACTIVE employees515,143 148,405 30,384 267,860 6,361 13,279 981,432 
Grand Total524,865 152,952 31,265 288,894 6,548 13,674 1,018,198 

Percentages are estimates. They are based on self-reported data for 04/19/2022. The denominators are active employees reported for 04/19/2022 plus the inactive categories above; they do not include workforce fluctuations that may have occurred in addition to these categories above. 