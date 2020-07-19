COVID-19 positive rate in New York State remains steady, hospitalizations continue to decline

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Despite cases rising at an alarming rate nationwide, the COVID-19 data in New York State continues to trend in the right direction.

After hitting its lowest mark since March 18 on Friday, COVID-19 hospitalizations were down once again on Saturday, according to the data released by the New York State Health Department on Sunday.

722 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout New York State. Tragically, 13 more New Yorkers lost their lives to coronavirus on Saturday. 

Below is the complete data released by the state’s health department on Sunday.

  • Patient Hospitalization – 722 (-21)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 79 (+14)
  • Number ICU – 160 (-12)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 96 (-4)
  • Total Discharges – 72,161 (+97)
  • Deaths – 13
  • Total Deaths – 25,048

The percent of COVID-19 tests that came back positive on Saturday continued to hover around one percent, with 1.08% of the tests administered returning positive results.

Locally, Central New York’s positive rate from Saturday’s tests was 1.1%.

The positive rate for all 10 regions in New York State over the last three days can be viewed in the chart below.

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.1%0.7%0.8%
Central New York0.6%0.9%1.1%
Finger Lakes0.9%0.9%0.8%
Long Island0.9%1.0%0.9%
Mid-Hudson0.8%0.9%0.6%
Mohawk Valley1.8%1.4%1.5%
New York City1.0%1.3%1.3%
North Country0.3%0.4%0.4%
Southern Tier0.7%0.7%1.2%
Western New York1.2%1.3%1.0%

We’re continuing to progress forward through the COVID-19 pandemic in the face of a continued explosion of cases throughout the United States, and that’s reflected in today’s hospitalizations—the lowest number since March 18—and rate of positive cases. During these confining and frustrating times, I know it’s tempting to be tired of the many rules and guidelines the state has issued, but I reiterate that this pandemic is far from over, and the incredible compliance and fortitude of New Yorkers are key parts of our ability to fight COVID-19. Socially distance, wear a mask, wash your hands and stay New York Smart.

Governor Andrew Cuomo

In total, New York confirmed 502 additional cases of novel coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 406,807. Since the pandemic began, New York still has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 among all states in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.

For more COVID-19 data, click here.

