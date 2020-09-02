COVID-19 public exposure alert for Hannaford shoppers in Utica

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Hannaford in Utica may have recently been exposed to COVID-19 after one of their employees tested positive for the virus. 

According to the Oneida County Health Department, an employee at the Hannaford located on Mohawk Street recently tested positive for COVID-19.

If you were at the Hannaford located on Mohawk Street during the dates and times listed below, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days after your visit. 

  • Monday, August 24 from 5 a.m. until 10 a.m.
  • Tuesday, August 25 from 6 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

If symptoms of COVID-19 develop, you should contact your primary healthcare provider and seek a COVID-19 test. 

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Difficulty Breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Headache
  • Loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea

For more information regarding COVID-19 and Oneida County, click here.

