COVID-19 test results still pending for employees at Oswego County apple packaging plant

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Additional COVID-19 test results are still pending for the employees at Champlain Valley Specialities, an apple packaging plant linked to 20 positive cases.

The facility employs around 170 people, although it is unclear how many of them have been tested.

Oswego County Health Director Jiacheng Huang said his team noticed an uptick in cases last week and called in the state to help. When the test results do come in, he expects to see another uptick.

“We expect this will go up a bit because this really shows the virus is still in our community in community transmission,” said Huang. “I still encourage the people diligently, wash your hands, face masking and social distancing.”

Huang said the apples processed at the plant are still safe to buy and eat.

Champlain Valley Specialities released the following statement on Wednesday:

“Champlain Valley Specialty (CVS) is currently working in tandem with the New York State Department of Health and the Oswego County Health Department as we remain diligent in ensuring the well-being of our employees, their families and the communities in which we operate. We have been proactively following Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines regarding COVID-19 while engaging our employees over the past three months with extensive informational materials and training. We have numerous accountability checks and controls in place. Per FDA and CDC guidelines, there is no evidence to support transmission of COVID-19 by food or food packaging. Consequently, there are no concerns about the safety of the food supply from this facility. While we take great pride in our role to provide fresh food to the community, the health of our employees is our first priority. We are privileged to continue providing families with safe, high-quality food products in these challenging times. As we work collaboratively to ensure the well-being of our employees and community, we are deferring any additional questions to the New York State Department of Health and the Oswego County Health Department.”