CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officials are continuing to expand COVID-19 testing for Central New Yorkers.
The Onondaga County Health Department is trying to make it easier for anyone to get a test.
On Thursday, there will be testing done at CNS High School from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You do not need to be showing symptoms, but you do have to make an appointment.
If you would like to be tested, you can register by clicking here. If you cannot register online, you can call (315) 435-8800 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- GOP senator from SC proposes policing changes in newly-unveiled ‘Justice Act’
- COVID-19 testing available at CNS High School on Thursday
- Local superintendent talks school district budgets as results come in
- Senate Republicans roll out police reform package
- Lawmakers, military brass working to eliminate racial injustice in nation’s armed forces
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App