COVID-19 testing available at CNS High School on Thursday

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of the Onondaga County Health Department

CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Officials are continuing to expand COVID-19 testing for Central New Yorkers.

The Onondaga County Health Department is trying to make it easier for anyone to get a test.

On Thursday, there will be testing done at CNS High School from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You do not need to be showing symptoms, but you do have to make an appointment.

(Onondaga County Health Department)

If you would like to be tested, you can register by clicking here. If you cannot register online, you can call (315) 435-8800 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

