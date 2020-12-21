COVID-19 testing available at multiple locations in Onondaga County

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As vaccinations get underway, robust testing for both symptomatic and asymptomatic people will continue in Onondaga County this week leading up to Christmas.

Eight sites will be open on varying days between now and Wednesday, and on Christmas Eve, the county will be offering testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no testing offered on Christmas Day.

If you are looking to get tested, visit the Onondaga County Health Department website, as you need an appointment for testing.