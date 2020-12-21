COVID-19 testing available at multiple locations in Onondaga County

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As vaccinations get underway, robust testing for both symptomatic and asymptomatic people will continue in Onondaga County this week leading up to Christmas.

Eight sites will be open on varying days between now and Wednesday, and on Christmas Eve, the county will be offering testing from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be no testing offered on Christmas Day.

If you are looking to get tested, visit the Onondaga County Health Department website, as you need an appointment for testing.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected