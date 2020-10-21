MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate’s Mobile COVID Testing Clinic is making a return to Madison County on Thursday.
They are partnering with the county health department and offering nasal swabs by appointment only.
It will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cazenovia Library on Riverside Drive.
Anyone who would like to be tested should call 315-464-2582 and select option 0.
Testing is available to anyone who wants one and it’s at no cost to the patient.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Consumer Reports: Yummy yogurts
- Driver in critical condition after crash on I-481 South
- Cortland County leaders address COVID-19 case surge
- COVID-19 testing available in Madison County on Thursday by appointment
- Border hospitals running out of room with ‘tsunami’ of new COVID-19 patients
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App