COVID-19 testing available in Madison County on Thursday by appointment

MADISON COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate’s Mobile COVID Testing Clinic is making a return to Madison County on Thursday.

They are partnering with the county health department and offering nasal swabs by appointment only.

It will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cazenovia Library on Riverside Drive.

Anyone who would like to be tested should call 315-464-2582 and select option 0.

Testing is available to anyone who wants one and it’s at no cost to the patient.

