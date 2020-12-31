Free COVID-19 testing clinics in Auburn this weekend

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Cayuga County residents have two more opportunities to get a COVID-19 test at no cost to them.

The first testing clinic will be on Saturday, January 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for anyone who is not experiencing symptoms. Testing will be at the Emerson Park Pavillion located at 6843 East Lake Road in Auburn. Participants will need to wear a mask and socially distance. Park in the lot and not in the circle in front of the pavilion. Signs will be posted to direct participants.

The next opportunity to get tested is on Sunday, January 3 at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES campus located at 1879 West Genesee Street in Auburn for anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. The clinic is from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. It is a drive-thru only clinic

Appointments are necessary. To make an appointment click here. When you make the appointment please use your legal name, not a nickname. You’ll also need to provide an email address, home address, phone number, and insurance information. If the policy is under another person’s name, please provide his/her legal name and date of birth. If you do not have insurance, write “No Insurance” in each required field.

