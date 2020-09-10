COVID-19 testing ramping up at SUNY Oswego

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — SUNY Oswego will be setting up an additional coronavirus testing site, all in an effort to avoid the situation SUNY Oneonta is currently in, with nearly 700 cases and in-person learning shut down.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras made a stop at SUNY Oswego, as the campus is reporting a total of 64 cases. Malatras says surveillance testing is key and testing of students and staff at Oswego’s new site is set to begin on Thursday.

For those that test positive, there will be isolation rooms.

Despite the concern, Malatras says at this point, he believes COVID-19 at SUNY Oswego is under control.

“When you hear that we have some cases, it’s a wake up call. It’s a wake up call to remain vigilant and keep doing these things. But, I’m confident in reviewing the plan with the President and her team with the Mayor. It’s under control here. We have the testing in place. We have the isolation in place. If it does get to the point where you might have to take more mitigation efforts, they stand ready to do that,” Malatras said.

The college and city are working together to enforce strict rules and regulations for students to follow, such as policing neighborhoods and large social gatherings.