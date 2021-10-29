COVID-19 testing returning to the Fairgrounds November 1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — November 1, 2021, COVID-19 testing is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds.

Upstate Medical University is once again handling the operations in the Fairgrounds Infirmary behind the Horticulture Building Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Drive-thru testing will not be offered.

To make an appointment to be tested at the Infirmary, please call 315-464-2778 and press 0 or visit https://mychart.upstate.edu/MyChart/Authentication/Login. An active MyChart account is not needed to use MyChart to schedule an appointment.

COVID testing at the Water Street location in Syracuse will no longer be offered after October 30.