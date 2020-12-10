NEW: COVID-19 testing sites announced for people not experiencing symptoms of the virus in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It can be expensive for someone who isn’t experiencing any symptoms to get tested for COVID-19. So, the Onondaga County Health Department is setting up several testing sites throughout the county for asymptomatic people to get tested next week.

You must register ahead of time if you want to take advantage of the asymptomatic testing sites being offered by the county.

Asymptomatic testing sites, dates and times:

Tuesday, December 15 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Solvay Fire Department located at 1925 Milton Ave.

East Syracuse Village Hall located at 204 North Center St.

Tuesday, December 15 from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Clay Senior Center located at 4948 on Rte. 31

Wednesday, December 16 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Fayetteville Senior Center located at 584 East Genesee St.

Thursday, December 17 from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Shove Park located at 1 Shove Park Dr.

Thursday, December 17 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Baldwinsville Canton Woods Senior Center located at 76 Canton St.

Friday, December 18 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Salina Town Hall located at 201 School Rd.

Onondaga Town Hall located at 5020 Ball Rd.

To register for a test, click here and select “Asymptomatic Testing – Community Locations”.

It’s important for people not experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to still get tested for the virus, as they can still carry and transmit the virus to other people without ever experiencing symptoms.