COVID-19 tracker launched for all 64 SUNY colleges and universities

(WSYR-TV) — SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the launch of a COVID-19 tracker for all 64 SUNY colleges and universities on Sunday.

The SUNY COVID-19 tracker will provide a centralized location for students, staff and parents to check up on a specific school’s COVID-19 data. The dashboard can also monitor the COVID-19 data for the SUNY system as a whole.

Individual schools are required to report their coronavirus data to the tracker every 24 hours.

As coronavirus cases spring up on our college campuses, we are reviewing real-time case data around the clock. This data is crucial to helping SUNY make quick, smart decisions that contain COVID-19 and protect our campus communities. With the launching of this new COVID-19 Case Tracker dashboard, everyone can now access that same data. Controlling this virus is a team effort. As we ask everyone to rise to the challenge and act responsibly, we owe students, faculty, staff, and surrounding communities transparent, easily-accessible, up-to-date case information. If we are all informed and resolve to work together to make data-driven decisions in the interest of public safety, we can keep COVID-19 cases down and have a successful semester. SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras

As of Sunday, SUNY Oneonta is the only SUNY school that has had to close campus entirely and move all classes online due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Governor Cuomo’s guidelines say any school that has 100 or more COVID-19 cases must move to remote learning for at least two weeks, while the state and school reassess the situation.

To view the SUNY COVID-19 tracker, click here.