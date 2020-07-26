COVID-19 Update: Hospitalizations decline, 3 more New Yorkers lose their lives to coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — New York continues to make progress towards defeating COVID-19, as hospitalizations decline and only three fatalities were reported by the New York State Health Department in Sunday’s data.

According to the New York State Health Department, 637 people are currently hospitalized in New York with COVID-19. This is the lowest number the state has reported since March 18.

Tragically, three more New Yorkers lost their lives to coronavirus on Saturday.

Since the first COVID-19 death was reported on March 13 in New York State, this is only the fourth time the state has seen three or fewer COVID-19 deaths in a single day.

Below are the lowest single day COVID-19 death totals in New York State since March 13:

March 14 – 1

March 13 – 2

July 20 – 2

July 25 – 3

Below is the complete COVID-19 data released by the New York State Health Department from Saturday:

Patient Hospitalization – 637 (-9)

– 637 (-9) Patients Newly Admitted – 92 (+1)

– 92 (+1) Number ICU – 155 (+6)

– 155 (+6) Number ICU with Intubation – 90 (-4)

– 90 (-4) Total Discharges – 72,716 (+84)

– 72,716 (+84) Deaths – 3

– 3 Total Deaths – 25,106

Only one percent of the COVID-19 test results that were verified on Saturday came back positive in New York. In total, 536 new cases of the virus were confirmed on Saturday.

Locally, in Central New York, only 0.4% of the test results came back positive on Saturday. This was the second lowest positive rate among all ten New York regions.

Below are the positive rates over the last three days for all of New York’s regions:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.5% 1.6% 1.2% Central New York 0.6% 0.8% 0.4% Finger Lakes 0.7% 0.8% 0.7% Long Island 0.9% 0.9% 1.3% Mid-Hudson 0.7% 1.0% 1.2% Mohawk Valley 1.1% 0.8% 0.6% New York City 1.1% 1.2% 1.1% North Country 0.7% 0.4% 0.3% Southern Tier 1.2% 1.1% 0.9% Western New York 1.1% 1.0% 0.9%

For more localized COVID-19 data, click here.