OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse VA Medical Center, along with the Oswego County Veterans Services Agency, will be holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Sunday, April 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Oswego American Legion.

The Moderna vaccine will be available to all veterans aged 18 and up, along with their spouses. Proof of veteran status is required, but being enrolled in VA medical care is not.

To schedule an appointment, call (315) 425-4488 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.