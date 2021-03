SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County is making a significant number of COVID-19 vaccines available for Syracuse University students. The appointments are for this Thursday and Friday, as well as Monday and Tuesday of next week.

The university is asking students to review whether they are eligible to receive the vaccine, which includes any student working on campus, whether paid or receiving course credit, and any student working in support of the university’s COVID-19 response.