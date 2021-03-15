COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for Madison Co. residents

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Department of Health (MCDOH) still has appointments available for this week’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

MCDOH says it received the 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and will hold clinics Monday, March 15 through Wednesday, March 17. The clinics will be on the SUNY Morrisville campus at Hamilton Hall.

Appointments are necessary and are available to anyone who is eligible according to New York State’s phase 1a & 1b. Those eligible include public-facing workers in phase 1B, those 18 and older with one of the eligible underlying conditions, and those who are 60 and older.

To make an appointment, click here.

On March 17, essential workers in the following categories are eligible: public-facing government and public employees, not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need and in-person public-facing building service workers. If you are in one of those new categories, do not sign up for a clinic until March 17 or later.

If you sign up for a clinic, you must be able to provide proof of your eligibility either through an employment ID badge or paystub, a summary of care or doctor’s note with the underlying condition identified, a driver’s license with your birth date, or by signing the New York State self-attestation certification saying you are one of the eligible populations. Those without proof of eligibility will be turned away.

Madison County says it knows that an online link is not well suited for everyone, that it can be confusing and difficult especially for those without internet. The MCDOH is working with and targeting individuals who may need assistance in making an appointment.