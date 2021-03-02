COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for Madison County residents

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Department of Health (MCDOH) has received its COVID-19 vaccine doses and is scheduling appointments for residents.

Tuesday at 2 p.m. appointments for the health department’s vaccination clinic will open. The link will be activated at 2 p.m. You can find it by clicking here.

Vaccinations are open to anyone who lives in Madison County and is currently eligible according to New York State. This includes public-facing workers in phase 1B, those 18 and older with underlying conditions, and those who are 65 and older.

You will need to bring proof of eligibility through an employment ID badge or paystub, a summary of care or doctor’s note with the underlying condition identified, or a driver’s license with your date of birth. If you do not bring proof you will be turned away. Those without an appointment will also be turned away.

MCDOH says it expects slots to fill quickly but hopes residents won’t be discouraged. As more vaccines become available the MCDOH will post availability on their website, MadisonCounty.ny.gov/2675/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information.

MCDOH also understands the difficulty of an online link for some and says it is working with and targeting individuals who may need assistance in making an appointment.

The clinic will be held on Wednesday, March 3 in Chittenango.

For more information, visit the Madison County Health Department website at www.healthymadisoncounty.org.