COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for Oswego County clinic

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department is establishing a vaccination clinic schedule. Appointments will be made available on their website Thursdays for clinics to be held on Saturdays.

Appointments will open at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 11. Appointments can be made by clicking here or a hotline will be available from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to assist individuals to make appointments. The hotline number is 315-349-3383.

Oswego County is currently vaccinating anyone 60 years old and older, essential workers identified as part of phase 1B, and those with one of the comorbidities or underlying illnesses listed on New York State’s eligibility list.

The clinic will be held Saturday at Fulton High School.

If you need a ride to an appointment, Oswego County is scheduling free transportation to vaccination and testing sites Mondays through Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call 315-598-1514 for assistance.