COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Madison County residents available at 3 p.m. Friday

WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Madison County Department of Health (MCDOH) will open its link to register 1,170 appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine at 3 p.m. Friday.

MCDOH says it received the Pfizer vaccine for next week’s clinics, which will be held Monday, March 15 through Wednesday, March 17. The clinics will be on the SUNY Morrisville campus at Hamilton Hall.

Appointments are necessary and are available to anyone who is eligible according to New York State’s phase 1a & 1b. Those eligible include public-facing workers in phase 1B, those 18 and older with one of the eligible underlying conditions, and those who are 60 and older.

To make an appointment, click here. Remember, the link will not become active until 3 p.m. Friday.

On March 17, essential workers in the following categories are eligible: public-facing government and public employees, not-for-profit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need and in-person public-facing building service workers. If you are in one of those new categories, do not sign up for a clinic until March 17 or later.

If you sign up for a clinic, you must be able to provide proof of your eligibility either through an employment ID badge or paystub, a summary of care or doctor’s note with the underlying condition identified, a driver’s license with your birth date, or by signing the New York State self-attestation certification saying you are one of the eligible populations. Those without proof of eligibility will be turned away.

Since the pool of individuals eligible has grown even more and there are still a limited amount of vaccines available, the MCDOH anticipates next week’s clinics to fill up quickly. If you are not able to reserve an appointment this week, please do not get discouraged. As more vaccines are available, the MCDOH will continue to post available clinics on their website at: www.madisoncounty.ny.gov/2675/COVID-19-Vaccine-Information.

Please note that Madison County knows that an online link is not well suited for everyone, that it can be confusing and difficult especially for those without internet. The MCDOH is working with and targeting individuals who may need assistance in making an appointment.

For more information, visit the Madison County Health Department website at www.healthymadisoncounty.org.