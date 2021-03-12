COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Onondaga County residents available

Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Registration for roughly 900 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for Onondaga County residents are now available.

Appointments will be made for a clinic to be held on Monday, March 15 at the Oncenter in Syracuse with doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Registration is open to anyone who qualifies under 1a or 1b phases determined by New York State. This includes restaurant workers, hotel workers, ride share employees, and individuals who are 60 years and older.

Click here to sign up for an appointment.

