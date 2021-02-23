COVID-19 vaccine appointments open at 10 a.m. for Onondaga County clinic

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80,000 people in Onondaga County have gotten their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. And Tuesday morning, more will get a chance at their shots.

Starting at 10 a.m., the Onondaga County website will open up 400 new vaccine appointments for a vaccination clinic Thursday at the Oncenter in downtown Syracuse. The clinic is open to anyone in the group 1B, which includes those 65 years and older, essential workers, and anyone with listed underlying health conditions.

This week, County Executive Ryan McMahon says the county is getting 1,800 new doses of the vaccine. Along with those 400 appointments, 200 more will be dedicated to those with developmental disabilities, 60 slots will be saved for members of the New American community, and 450 will be set aside for educators.

Additional doses will be set aside for patients who have been recommended to the health department by their doctors for a clinic Monday specifically for those with comorbidities.

McMahon says Onondaga County is turning a corner because of these vaccinations, continued testing, and people staying home when they’re sick.

“The month of December and going into January, it was really a terrible time for our community when we looked at the outcome for our loss of life. And we got hit hard in May, but it wasn’t like that. And so I think that woke people up,” said McMahon, talking about the large spike in cases the county saw at the beginning of the year following the holidays.

By the end of the week, McMahon says at least 85,000 people in the county will, at minimum, have gotten their first shots. The county is still working on targeting pockets of the community who have not participated in vaccinations, like some first responders and minorities.

To make an appointment at Onondaga County’s clinic starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday, click here.