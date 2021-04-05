COVID-19 vaccine available for homebound seniors in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department is scheduling appointments for homebound residents to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid, a person is considered homebound if they are unable to leave their home without help, or without a considerable amount of effort.

People who meet the criteria may call the health department’s COVID-19 hotline at 315-349-3330 to be placed on a waiting list. The hotline is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.