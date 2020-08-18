COVID-19 will hurt Syracuse’s budget more than almost any other US city

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse is projected to lose more money from the pandemic than any other city in the United States, with the exception of Rochester and Buffalo.

The alarming projection comes in a new report, “The Fiscal Effects of The Covid-19 Pandemic on Cities: An Initial Assessment” by Howard Chernick, David Copeland and Andrew Reschovsky, which is set to appear in the next issue of the National Tax Journal.

The professors who calculated the data suggest the city, which is funded mostly by sales tax, will lose just shy of 20% compared to revenue from previous years.

