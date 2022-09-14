(WSYR) — Are you looking for a clinic to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster in Central New York? See below for the following clinics:

Cayuga County:

A walk-in Clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall will be on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. Below shows what the clinic will offer:

1st and 2nd doses of Moderna for individuals 18 years and older

1st and 2nd doses of Pfizer for individuals 5 years and older

1st and 2nd doses of Novavax for individuals 12 years and older

NEW bivalent booster dose of Moderna for individuals 18 years and older

NEW bivalent booster dose of Pfizer for individuals 12 years and older

A second walk-in clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall will be on Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Below shows what the clinic will offer:

1st and 2nd doses of Moderna for individuals 18 years and older

1st and 2nd doses of Pfizer for individuals 5 years and older

1st and 2nd doses of Novavax for individuals 12 years and older

NEW bivalent booster dose of Moderna for individuals 18 years and older

NEW bivalent booster dose of Pfizer for individuals 12 years and older

Chenango County:

Moderna and Pfizer bivalent boosters will be available on Monday, September 26 at the Broad Street United Methodist Church 74 North Broad Street, Norwich from 1-3 p.m.

For an appointment, register on their website located here, or call at 607-337-1660.

You may also email covid19@co.chenango.ny.us.

Jefferson County:

Clinics are available every Wednesday from 12:30-3:30 p.m. at 531 Mead Street, Jefferson County Health Department.

You must make an appointment before attending. Please call 315-786-3730.

Madison County:

A pop-up bivalent booster clinic is scheduled for Tuesday, September 27, 2022 from the Madison County Health Department. This clinic will offer both the bivalent Moderna and bivalent Pfizer vaccines for people who are the following:

At least 12 years old

Completed their first vaccine series

Has been two months or longer since their last COVID-19 vaccine

Appointments for the September 27 bivalent booster only clinic can be made here or call 315-366-2361 to schedule an appointment at another immunization clinic.

More clinics are scheduled in September and October for COVID-19 and other immunizations. For a full list of dates and to make an appointment click here or call 315-366-2361.

Oneida County:

The Utica clinic, located at 406 Elizabeth Street is open Monday through Friday.

The Rome clinic, located at 300 West Dominick Street, is open on Mondays. Clinic hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments are preferred and walk-in availability varies.

To make an appointment, please call 315-798-5747.

Onondaga County:

No clinics listed on their website as of now. NewsChannel 9 has reached out for further information.

Oswego County:

A clinic will be on September 14 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at 70 Bunner Street, Oswego. Vaccines are available for everyone age 5 and up. Appointments encouraged, walk-ins are welcome.

A second booster clinic is available on September 28 from 1-3 p.m. at the Oswego County Health Department.

As of September 2, the Oswego County Health Department will only offer bivalent boosters. for anyone 12 and up.

Click the link here to access the bivalent vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be offering the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for anyone age 12 years and older and at least two months after their most recent dose.

Tompkins County:

The booster doses will be available at TCHD’s Immunization Clinics, which are held on Fridays by appointment only, for eligible adults and children.

Children are eligible to attend TCHD’s Immunization Clinics if they:

Are currently enrolled in Medicaid

Have Child Health Plus

Are underinsured: their insurance does not cover the vaccine

Do not have insurance

Are Native American or Alaska Native

Adults are eligible to attend TCHD’s Immunization Clinics if they:

Are underinsured: your insurance does not cover the vaccine

Do not have insurance

If you or your children are eligible for this service, please call Community Health Services at 607-274-6604 to schedule an appointment.