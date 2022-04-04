CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Central Square School District is seeing the same uptick in COVID-19 cases the Central New York region is experiencing. Superintendent Tom Colabufo shared the numbers from the last 14 days.

“We have a total of 224 new cases,” Colabufo said. “That is 145 students and 79 staff members. Our seven-day rolling average in Central Square is actually 16.”

He said that on March 1, the district was averaging one a day. Colabufo said there were 39 new cases over the weekend with nine on Monday. Governor Kathy Hochul lifted the mask mandate in schools on March 2. For that reason, Colabufo said masking is optional.

“New York State made it blatantly clear that the school districts do not have the authority to require masking,” Colabufo explained.

If a person does get COVID, then there is a mask requirement.

“When a student goes out with COVID, the student is required to wear a mask from day six to day 10 in school,” Colabufo added, “That’s not optional. That also applies to staff members as well.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are recommending masks be worn indoors and on public transportation.

Colabufo says Central Square has a COVID Coordinator who does contact tracing and is in contact with both the Onondaga and Oswego County Health Departments since they have students in both. His message to parents:

“It’s the little things. We’re constantly saying, handwashing, that’s easy for kids to do in passing time at school or in the elementary we have times built-in is huge. We also say if you’re kids don’t feel well, keep them home and test them.”

Parents are also encouraged to take advantage of the free at-home tests the district has available.

Liverpool Superintendent Mark Potter said the district is also required to follow the current guidance, which is that masking is optional. Potter said positive cases are low in the district.