CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Many Central New York students made a return to the classroom on Monday after having the week off for spring break.

With Central New York being a hotspot for COVID and masks no longer required in schools, there are some concerns over the virus spreading in the classrooms.

Prior to spring break, COVID cases in the Central Square School District were on the rise. The district reported an average of 16 new infections each day.

On March 1, Central Square was averaging only 1 case per day, according to Superintendent Tom Colabufo.

To help mitigate the spread, Central Square made at-home COVID tests available to parents and families before students went on break.

“We literally distributed thousands of tests to parents and guardians prior to the break starting, and we asked them to use those right before the end of spring break.” Tom Colabufo, Superintendent, Central Square School District

Colabufo said there wasn’t a limit on how many test kits parents and families could take home.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have a very strong supply of the COVID-19 rapid tests, and parents have been great,” he explained. “They’ve been in constant communication with our COVID coordinator who’s been working straight through the break.”

Testing in school also remains a priority for Central Square as a way to track and find the virus.

Through a “Limited Site Laboratory” (LSL) certification, Superintendent Colabufo said school nurses are able to test children right at school with parent permission.

“Overall, we’re being very aware of students with possible symptoms, communicating with their parents, and we have yet to have a parent say ‘no, don’t test my child’ because they want to know,” Colabufo said.

Masks remain optional for both students, teachers and staff in New York schools. However, given the region’s high rate of transmission, the NYS Health Department and CDC are recommending everyone in 10 Central New York counties to mask up inside public places, including schools.

Dr. Robert Dracker, medical director of Summerwood Pediatrics and president of the Onondaga County Medical Society said he agrees with the recommendation.

“It’s never popular to tell people that they should be wearing masks. Nobody wants to be told what to do anymore, but this is real. It was not a lie. It’s not gone and it continues to change, and this is different than any other virus we’ve had to deal with in the past.“ Dr. Robert Dracker, Medical Director, Summerwood Pediatrics

Dr. Dracker predicts COVID cases will continue to rise among children in the next one to two weeks, especially with students back in the classroom after a week off for spring break.

“We’re going to see more COVID cases in kids and that’s primarily because we’re seeing more COVID cases in adults as well, including my own staff,” Dr. Dracker said.

He encourages parents to get their kids tested for COVID, especially if they’re experiencing any symptoms that could be associated with the virus.