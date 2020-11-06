COVID in schools: Top education official says cases in schools originate from the surrounding communities



When it comes to schools and Covid-19, the president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendent Association says the bottom line is that, cases in the region’s schools have been coming from the surrounding community and not within the school walls.

“People get it. They get it,” said Michael Cornell president of the Erie-Niagara School Superintendent Association. Cornell says parents, teachers and staff play a big role in stopping the spread of Covid-19. “I have an awful lot of Faith in our folks, our school personnel all over Western New York and our parents and school children all over Western New York, to make good choices and to do what they need to do for their family and also keep people safe.”

The Erie County Department of Health says there were about 10 cases in Erie County Schools back in September. Then, since the start of October, that number went up to 215.

“I know everybody thinks it’s the students who are identifying as positive, we’re seeing more than a third of the cases among school staff,” Health Commissioner Gale Burstein.

“I think it’s important to recognize that the cases that they attribute to schools are all cases that were contracted outside of a school setting,” Cornell said. “So every time a school district reports a case, what we’re really reporting is a case where a person contracted it someplace else they just happened to either learn or work at some of our schools.”

