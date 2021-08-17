COVID infection rate continues to rise in Jefferson County

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — COVID infections are continuing to rise at a faster place across the North Country.

This includes Jefferson County, as it returned to being an area of “substantial” community transmission during the second weekend of August. According to County Administrator Robert Hagemann, the number of positive tests still remained high on Monday, August 16.

This was detailed in a bi-weekly report from Jefferson County Public Health, which confirmed a slight rise in the county’s positivity rate compared to the previous report on Thursday, August 12. Specifically, over a four day period, 37 new cases were confirmed, with the positivity rate now standing at 2.9%.

Additionally, one new hospitalization was reported, with the total now at five in the county. There have been no new nursing home or assisted living cases, as well as new deaths. However, Jefferson County recently confirmed its first COVID death since May on August 10.

Public Health also noted that over the same four-day period, there was a decrease in mandatory quarantines by 25, and mandatory isolations by 15. Recoveries also increased by 51.

Health officials continue to urge residents to isolate themselves if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms. This includes fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or diarrhea.