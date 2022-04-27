(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced 443 positive COVID-19 cases and one new COVID death. 

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Wednesday that a man in his 70s has died. It is the third straight announcement from McMahon that features a COVID-19 related death. He also noted that of the over 400 cases, 204 of them were at-home, self-reported tests, and constituted a three-day total. 

“Cases week over week are down, wastewater testing is up from last week. Overall it appears that things may be leveling off but please be cautious,” McMahon tweeted

Despite the optimism from the County Executive, hospitalizations are the highest they’ve been in about a week. According to McMahon, 114 residents are in the hospital with COVID-19, and eight of those patients are in the ICU. Both of those numbers are up, but as McMahon notes, around 30% of those that tested positive for COVID were in the hospital for something other than COVID. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Wednesday.   

“We have the tools to move forward safely through this pandemic – vaccines, boosters, tests and treatment,” Governor Hochul said. “If you haven’t already, schedule your vaccination and get boosted for additional protection as soon as you’re eligible. Remember to get tested if you’re feeling sick, and if you are positive, talk to your doctor about treatment. Let’s continue looking out for each other so we can keep our loved ones safe and healthy.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:   

  • Cases Per 100k – 39.37
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 32.50
  • Test Results Reported – 109,304
  • Total Positive – 7,693
  • Percent Positive – 6.70**  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.09%**
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,774 (+48)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 351
  • Patients in ICU – 193 (+6)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 63 (-3)
  • Total Discharges – 295,588 (+279)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 19
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,427

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.    

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,732

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.      

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,225,347
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 30,261
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 194,815
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.4%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.7%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.0%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.9%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.1%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.8%  

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGION  Sunday, April 24, 2022Monday, April 25, 2022Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Capital Region  36.5138.0540.07
Central New York  51.1451.3650.42
Finger Lakes  43.1943.5844.95
Long Island  30.3029.5331.15
Mid-Hudson  28.3628.3129.43
Mohawk Valley  46.1347.1947.25
New York City  26.9326.6324.50
North Country  31.7432.2233.24
Southern Tier  46.6247.4148.77
Western New York  44.1746.5849.41
Statewide  32.5232.6332.50

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:      

RegionSunday, April 24, 2022Monday, April 25, 2022Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Capital Region11.79%12.01%12.46%
Central New York11.57%11.89%11.66%
Finger Lakes13.72%13.83%13.93%
Long Island6.71%6.70%6.93%
Mid-Hudson5.10%5.32%5.33%
Mohawk Valley10.25%10.24%10.33%
New York City4.69%4.89%4.48%
North Country8.70%8.65%8.88%
Southern Tier9.73%9.86%10.13%
Western New York15.39%15.78%16.54%
Statewide6.87%7.12%7.09%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:      

Borough in NYCSunday, April 24, 2022Monday, April 25, 2022Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Bronx3.24%3.28%2.68%
Kings4.11%4.59%4.30%
New York5.30%5.22%4.70%
Queens5.39%5.62%5.27%
Richmond6.04%6.23%5.64%

Yesterday 7,693 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,118,022. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany                                                     61,114                                                                  137
Allegany                                                        9,063                                                                       9
Broome                                                     47,388                                                                  128
Cattaraugus                                                     15,725                                                                     35
Cayuga                                                     17,000                                                                     29
Chautauqua                                                     23,876                                                                     40
Chemung                                                     21,934                                                                     50
Chenango                                                        9,589                                                                     22
Clinton                                                     17,407                                                                     34
Columbia                                                     10,356                                                                     13
Cortland                                                     11,093                                                                     15
Delaware                                                        8,043                                                                     27
Dutchess                                                     65,335                                                                     72
Erie                                                   217,263                                                                  638
Essex                                                        5,894                                                                       9
Franklin                                                        9,774                                                                     16
Fulton                                                     13,046                                                                     18
Genesee                                                     14,001                                                                     29
Greene                                                        8,853                                                                     27
Hamilton                                                           901                                                                       6
Herkimer                                                     14,413                                                                     37
Jefferson                                                    20,708                                                                     43
Lewis                                                        6,264                                                                     11
Livingston                                                     11,967                                                                     21
Madison                                                     13,908                                                                     32
Monroe                                                   158,405                                                                  455
Montgomery                                                     12,169                                                                     15
Nassau                                                   413,836                                                                  721
Niagara                                                     49,297                                                                  149
NYC                                               2,355,659                                                               2,242
Oneida                                                     56,293                                                                  199
Onondaga                                                   118,676                                                                  295
Ontario                                                     20,899                                                                     60
Orange                                                   108,734                                                                  131
Orleans                                                        8,834                                                                     16
Oswego                                                     28,017                                                                     59
Otsego                                                     10,306                                                                     22
Putnam                                                     24,224                                                                     36
Rensselaer                                                     32,574                                                                     65
Rockland                                                     94,130                                                                  106
Saratoga                                                     47,889                                                                  130
Schenectady                                                     33,960                                                                     67
Schoharie                                                        5,165                                                                       9
Schuyler                                                        3,648                                                                       8
Seneca                                                        6,230                                                                     14
St. Lawrence                                                     22,017                                                                     47
Steuben                                                     20,480                                                                     57
Suffolk                                                   434,601                                                                  529
Sullivan                                                     18,801                                                                     32
Tioga                                                     11,272                                                                     45
Tompkins                                                     20,087                                                                     97
Ulster                                                     32,756                                                                     66
Warren                                                     14,094                                                                     42
Washington                                                     12,371                                                                     24
Wayne                                                     17,910                                                                     40
Westchester                                                   257,737                                                                  385
Wyoming                                                        8,477                                                                     20
Yates                                                        3,559                                                                     12

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:      

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1399266.2%4733.8%
Central New York1378259.9%5540.1%
Finger Lakes33613740.8%19959.2%
Long Island2069445.6%11254.4%
Mid-Hudson1528857.9%6442.1%
Mohawk Valley562951.8%2748.2%
New York City43915535.3%28464.7%
North Country442659.1%1840.9%
Southern Tier1044947.1%5552.9%
Western New York1619559.0%6641.0%
Statewide1,77484747.7%92752.3%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).      

Yesterday, 19 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,427. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:   

CountyNew Deaths
Clinton1
Erie3
Kings1
Monroe1
Nassau1
New York1
Oneida2
Onondaga2
Ontario1
Schenectady3
Steuben1
Suffolk1
Westchester1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.      

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.      

Visit ouwebsite for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.      

Yesterday, 2,404 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,392 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:     

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location     
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region972,023107889,188111  
Central New York650,29284602,083112  
Finger Lakes870,32385808,07882  
Long Island2,204,4422191,963,451253  
Mid-Hudson1,724,2023841,514,078330  
Mohawk Valley327,37817304,85240  
New York City8,093,9701,2727,182,3901,242  
North Country307,47745278,36947  
Southern Tier443,24781406,42855  
Western New York961,346110885,358120  
Statewide16,554,7002,40414,834,2752,392  
       
Booster/Additional Shots     
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7  days   
Capital Region513,7281,66710,320   
Central New York349,8151,1638,950   
Finger Lakes540,3701,77711,956   
Long Island1,243,8662,75234,158   
Mid-Hudson963,1232,93929,381   
Mohawk Valley181,2936483,562   
New York City3,214,5506,29472,964   
North Country163,1265884,023   
Southern Tier242,8207934,398   
Western New York578,1431,83612,456   
Statewide7,990,83420,457192,168   