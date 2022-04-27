(WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced 443 positive COVID-19 cases and one new COVID death.

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Wednesday that a man in his 70s has died. It is the third straight announcement from McMahon that features a COVID-19 related death. He also noted that of the over 400 cases, 204 of them were at-home, self-reported tests, and constituted a three-day total.

“Cases week over week are down, wastewater testing is up from last week. Overall it appears that things may be leveling off but please be cautious,” McMahon tweeted.

Despite the optimism from the County Executive, hospitalizations are the highest they’ve been in about a week. According to McMahon, 114 residents are in the hospital with COVID-19, and eight of those patients are in the ICU. Both of those numbers are up, but as McMahon notes, around 30% of those that tested positive for COVID were in the hospital for something other than COVID.

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Wednesday.

“We have the tools to move forward safely through this pandemic – vaccines, boosters, tests and treatment,” Governor Hochul said. “If you haven’t already, schedule your vaccination and get boosted for additional protection as soon as you’re eligible. Remember to get tested if you’re feeling sick, and if you are positive, talk to your doctor about treatment. Let’s continue looking out for each other so we can keep our loved ones safe and healthy.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Cases Per 100k – 39.37

– 39.37 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 32.50

– 32.50 Test Results Reported – 109,304

– 109,304 Total Positive – 7,693

7,693 Percent Positive – 6.70**

6.70** 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.09%**

– 7.09%** Patient Hospitalization – 1,774 (+48)

– 1,774 (+48) Patients Newly Admitted – 351

– 351 Patients in ICU – 193 (+6)

– 193 (+6) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 63 (-3)

– 63 (-3) Total Discharges – 295,588 (+279)

– 295,588 (+279) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 19

– 19 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,427

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Important Note: Effective Monday, April 4, the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is no longer requiring testing facilities that use COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to report negative results. As a result, New York State’s percent positive metric will be computed using only lab-reported PCR results. Positive antigen tests will still be reported to New York State and reporting of new daily cases and cases per 100k will continue to include both PCR and antigen tests. Due to this change and other factors, including changes in testing practices, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 70,732

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 38,225,347

– 38,225,347 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 30,261

– 30,261 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 194,815

– 194,815 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.4%

– 92.4% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.7%

– 83.7% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%

– 95.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 86.8%

– 86.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.0%

– 83.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.0%

– 73.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.9%

– 81.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.1%

– 74.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.1%

– 90.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 76.8%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

REGION Sunday, April 24, 2022 Monday, April 25, 2022 Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Capital Region 36.51 38.05 40.07 Central New York 51.14 51.36 50.42 Finger Lakes 43.19 43.58 44.95 Long Island 30.30 29.53 31.15 Mid-Hudson 28.36 28.31 29.43 Mohawk Valley 46.13 47.19 47.25 New York City 26.93 26.63 24.50 North Country 31.74 32.22 33.24 Southern Tier 46.62 47.41 48.77 Western New York 44.17 46.58 49.41 Statewide 32.52 32.63 32.50

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:

Region Sunday, April 24, 2022 Monday, April 25, 2022 Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Capital Region 11.79% 12.01% 12.46% Central New York 11.57% 11.89% 11.66% Finger Lakes 13.72% 13.83% 13.93% Long Island 6.71% 6.70% 6.93% Mid-Hudson 5.10% 5.32% 5.33% Mohawk Valley 10.25% 10.24% 10.33% New York City 4.69% 4.89% 4.48% North Country 8.70% 8.65% 8.88% Southern Tier 9.73% 9.86% 10.13% Western New York 15.39% 15.78% 16.54% Statewide 6.87% 7.12% 7.09%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:

Borough in NYC Sunday, April 24, 2022 Monday, April 25, 2022 Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Bronx 3.24% 3.28% 2.68% Kings 4.11% 4.59% 4.30% New York 5.30% 5.22% 4.70% Queens 5.39% 5.62% 5.27% Richmond 6.04% 6.23% 5.64%

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.

Yesterday 7,693 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,118,022. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 61,114 137 Allegany 9,063 9 Broome 47,388 128 Cattaraugus 15,725 35 Cayuga 17,000 29 Chautauqua 23,876 40 Chemung 21,934 50 Chenango 9,589 22 Clinton 17,407 34 Columbia 10,356 13 Cortland 11,093 15 Delaware 8,043 27 Dutchess 65,335 72 Erie 217,263 638 Essex 5,894 9 Franklin 9,774 16 Fulton 13,046 18 Genesee 14,001 29 Greene 8,853 27 Hamilton 901 6 Herkimer 14,413 37 Jefferson 20,708 43 Lewis 6,264 11 Livingston 11,967 21 Madison 13,908 32 Monroe 158,405 455 Montgomery 12,169 15 Nassau 413,836 721 Niagara 49,297 149 NYC 2,355,659 2,242 Oneida 56,293 199 Onondaga 118,676 295 Ontario 20,899 60 Orange 108,734 131 Orleans 8,834 16 Oswego 28,017 59 Otsego 10,306 22 Putnam 24,224 36 Rensselaer 32,574 65 Rockland 94,130 106 Saratoga 47,889 130 Schenectady 33,960 67 Schoharie 5,165 9 Schuyler 3,648 8 Seneca 6,230 14 St. Lawrence 22,017 47 Steuben 20,480 57 Suffolk 434,601 529 Sullivan 18,801 32 Tioga 11,272 45 Tompkins 20,087 97 Ulster 32,756 66 Warren 14,094 42 Washington 12,371 24 Wayne 17,910 40 Westchester 257,737 385 Wyoming 8,477 20 Yates 3,559 12

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

Region COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID % Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission % Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission Capital Region 139 92 66.2% 47 33.8% Central New York 137 82 59.9% 55 40.1% Finger Lakes 336 137 40.8% 199 59.2% Long Island 206 94 45.6% 112 54.4% Mid-Hudson 152 88 57.9% 64 42.1% Mohawk Valley 56 29 51.8% 27 48.2% New York City 439 155 35.3% 284 64.7% North Country 44 26 59.1% 18 40.9% Southern Tier 104 49 47.1% 55 52.9% Western New York 161 95 59.0% 66 41.0% Statewide 1,774 847 47.7% 927 52.3%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).

Yesterday, 19 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,427. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Clinton 1 Erie 3 Kings 1 Monroe 1 Nassau 1 New York 1 Oneida 2 Onondaga 2 Ontario 1 Schenectady 3 Steuben 1 Suffolk 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 2,404 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,392 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: