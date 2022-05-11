(WSYR-TV) — Despite a small uptick in ICU cases in Onondaga County hospitals, COVID numbers in the county are continuing its downward trend. 

County Executive Ryan McMahon tweeted Wednesday that 76 residents are currently in the hospital with COVID, and eight of those patients are in intensive care, which is two more than Tuesday’s report. 

McMahon also noted that there were 269 people that tested positive for COVID, including 83 people who self-reported at-home tests. There are no new COVID related deaths. 

Wastewater reports were also released Wednesday by McMahon, and the results suggest that COVID is decreasing in the county over the last two weeks. 

Meanwhile, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 Wednesday.

“Getting fully vaccinated and staying up to date on booster doses is a key way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19,” Governor Hochul said. “I want to thank the more than 75 percent of New Yorkers who have gotten fully vaccinated and are keeping their communities safe and healthy. Let’s continue to move forward safely through this pandemic: Make sure you are fully vaccinated and up to date on your booster doses.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:   

  • Cases Per 100k – 51.62
  • 7-Day Average Cases Per 100k – 48.66
  • Test Results Reported – 109,960
  • Total Positive – 10,087
  • Percent Positive – 9.02%**  
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 7.18%**
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,358 (-11)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 445
  • Patients in ICU – 222 (+5)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 94 (+3)
  • Total Discharges – 299,944 (415)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 21
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 55,672

** Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data — not percent positivity.  

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.    

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 71,068

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.      

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 38,563,494
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 25,747
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 148,730
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 92.5%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.8%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 87.1%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.2%  
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.2%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 82.0%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 74.2%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 90.3%  
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 77.1%  

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:  

REGION  Sunday, May 8, 2022Monday, May 9, 2022Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Capital Region  54.8755.0055.39
Central New York  43.2742.7240.80
Finger Lakes  43.3443.9042.60
Long Island  53.1054.7656.26
Mid-Hudson  45.2445.9347.27
Mohawk Valley  50.6651.5750.25
New York City  44.4743.8844.99
North Country  36.9637.7539.04
Southern Tier  52.1553.6453.84
Western New York  61.2162.4361.99
Statewide  47.7047.9648.66

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows**:      

RegionSunday, May 8, 2022Monday, May 9, 2022Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Capital Region11.85%12.42%12.39%
Central New York10.34%10.26%9.86%
Finger Lakes13.38%13.56%13.34%
Long Island9.84%9.96%10.42%
Mid-Hudson7.50%6.88%7.33%
Mohawk Valley9.60%9.74%10.08%
New York City4.91%4.67%4.80%
North Country8.66%8.81%9.30%
Southern Tier9.71%9.74%9.95%
Western New York18.07%18.25%18.33%
Statewide7.24%7.03%7.18%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows **:      

Borough in NYCSunday, May 8, 2022Monday, May 9, 2022Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Bronx3.58%3.62%3.75%
Kings4.12%3.66%3.86%
New York6.73%6.62%6.56%
Queens5.11%5.08%5.16%
Richmond5.19%5.28%5.35%

Yesterday 10,087 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 5,238,224. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany63,241148
Allegany9,25815
Broome48,812139
Cattaraugus16,08141
Cayuga17,34524
Chautauqua24,49966
Chemung22,54548
Chenango9,83631
Clinton17,97628
Columbia10,73436
Cortland11,34626
Delaware8,23918
Dutchess66,790125
Erie226,159625
Essex6,09522
Franklin10,02611
Fulton13,40217
Genesee14,36332
Greene9,04419
Hamilton9193
Herkimer14,79824
Jefferson21,35853
Lewis6,3978
Livingston12,29527
Madison14,29026
Monroe163,021353
Montgomery12,44422
Nassau424,236994
Niagara50,889126
NYC2,401,0373,816
Oneida58,246163
Onondaga121,517166
Ontario21,53842
Orange110,986247
Orleans9,08416
Oswego28,77455
Otsego10,63635
Putnam24,80155
Rensselaer33,730105
Rockland95,943151
Saratoga49,695142
Schenectady35,18687
Schoharie5,3259
Schuyler3,7147
Seneca6,3699
St. Lawrence22,42439
Steuben21,15669
Suffolk443,819820
Sullivan19,17545
Tioga11,68634
Tompkins21,07186
Ulster33,72767
Warren14,69358
Washington12,82340
Wayne18,45132
Westchester263,807553
Wyoming8,67719
Yates3,69613

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:      

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region18412266.3%6233.7%
Central New York1066258.5%4441.5%
Finger Lakes37214037.6%23262.4%
Long Island34517149.6%17450.4%
Mid-Hudson22513359.1%9240.9%
Mohawk Valley703752.9%3347.1%
New York City65028043.1%37056.9%
North Country663553.0%3147.0%
Southern Tier1316045.8%7154.2%
Western New York20911153.1%9846.9%
Statewide2,3581,15148.8%1,20751.2%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).      

Yesterday, 21 total new deaths were reported due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 55,672. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths                                  
Chautauqua1
Erie3
Essex1
Herkimer1
Kings2
Monroe1
Nassau1
Onondaga1
Queens1
Rensselaer1
Richmond1
Rockland1
Steuben1
Suffolk3
Wayne1
Westchester1
Grand Total21

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older, with walk-in vaccination available at all sites on a first-come, first-serve basis for people aged 12 and older. Information on which sites require appointments for children in the 5-11 age group is available on our website. People who prefer to make an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.      

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group. Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.      

Visit our website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.      

Yesterday, 2,836 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 2,615 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

Regional Vaccination Data by Provider Location     
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region973,469106890,63994  
Central New York651,17456603,02968  
Finger Lakes871,542156809,486170  
Long Island2,209,1163181,967,723304  
Mid-Hudson1,728,3943031,518,078290  
Mohawk Valley327,82642305,32044  
New York City8,110,4651,5027,198,6881,397  
North Country307,94435278,83131  
Southern Tier444,669204407,34787  
Western New York963,046114887,156130  
Statewide16,587,6452,83614,866,2972,615  
       
Booster/Additional Shots     
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursIncrease over past 7 days   
Capital Region534,1601,3888,856   
Central New York362,7259295,839   
Finger Lakes560,3741,5739,041   
Long Island1,279,2492,40916,965   
Mid-Hudson994,5902,20215,489   
Mohawk Valley187,4554582,995   
New York City3,296,3616,65441,380   
North Country169,5314222,882   
Southern Tier252,2966194,328   
Western New York598,4061,2479,506   
Statewide8,235,14717,901117,281   