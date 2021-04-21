COVID vaccinations and testing available in Oswego County

OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego County Health Department is reminding residents that they still have options for COVID-19 vaccinations or testing in the county.

There are still COVID vaccination appointments available for Monday, April 26, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Laker Hall on the SUNY Oswego campus. The Moderna vaccine will be given, and anyone who signs up for this clinic MUST be able to get their second dose on Monday, May 24. To register, click here. The Oswego County COVID-19 Hotline is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to help people make appointments as well. That number is (315) 349-3330.

If you are looking to get a COVID test, Pulaski Urgent Care will bring its mobile unit to Paul V. Moore High School in Central Square on Tuesday, April 27 from 8 a.m. to noon. To register for COVID-19 testing, click here.

If you are in need of a ride, free transportation is provided for residents to go to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites through a partnership between Oswego County and Oswego County Opportunities, Inc. Rides are available between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call (315) 598-1514 to schedule a ride in advance.