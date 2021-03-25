COVID vaccinations available through VA Medical Center for enrolled veterans

FILE – In this Sunday, March 21, 2021 file photo a vial and syringes of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, at the Guru Nanak Gurdwara Sikh temple, on the day the first Vaisakhi Vaccine Clinic is launched, in Luton, England. Results from a U.S. trial of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine may have used “outdated information,” U.S. federal health officials said early Tuesday March 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, File)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — All enrolled veterans in New York State are now eligible to get a COVID vaccination. The goal is to get more vaccines into arms, and eligibility for those who fight for us to have rights like these has expanded to any enrolled veterans, aged 18 and older.

Much like residents in nursing homes, some have been deprived of interaction.

“They have not had the opportunity to visit with their loved ones and family and friends in quite some time and when you look at our residents here, in our community living center as an example, they haven’t seen some of their loved ones for up to a year,” said Frank Pearson, Director of the Syracuse VA Medical Center.

Right now, the Syracuse VA Medical Center gets about 1,300 doses a week. They also have clinics in Rome, Watertown, and Binghamton.

“We don’t dictate the appointments. We ask the veterans what works out for them and we schedule around their schedule,” Pearson said.

If you can’t make it to one of those clinics….

“We’ve actually looked at our population and we’ve identified those patients that are unable to get in to the VA and we actually do drive out to their homes and vaccinate them in their homes,” Pearson said.

A job like this can become taxing.

“They have challenges in their military careers because they’re put in to occultations that are very demanding and bodies take a toll over time and they may have different comorbidities and certainly as we get more experience in life, we have additional comorbidities, whether it be hypertension, some people will have difficulty breathing,” Pearson said.

Giving immunity to those who risk their lives to protect our freedom.

Right now, the VA Medical Center has the Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines. They have a hotline to call and make an appointment: (315) 425-4488.