St. Joseph’s Hospital hosts first coronavirus vaccination clinic for workers to get Moderna vaccine

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Workers at St. Joseph’s Health had their first chance to be vaccinated right on their hospital’s campus early Wednesday morning.
Nearly 300 people are scheduled to get the Moderna version of the vaccine Wednesday, with another 700 people scheduled to get it next week.
Another 1,000 St. Joseph’s workers have access to the Pfizer vaccine through Upstate Hospital’s supply.
Tuesday, nearly 1,000 doses-worth of vials were dropped off at the St. Joseph’s campus, just days after the FDA authorized the Moderna product for emergency use.
After their shots, each employee had to sit and wait for 15 minutes to be monitored for possible side effects. In that time, they were able to schedule an appointment for their second dose a month later and were give an “I Got The Vaccine” sticker.
