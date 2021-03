GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State-run COVID vaccine sites are getting more supply. The New York State Fairgrounds opened thousands of Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson appointments through the end of May.

Doses will only be given to those who qualify, which includes essential workers under phase 1A and 1B, people ages 50 and up, and those with certain underlying health conditions.

To find out if you are eligible, visit New York State’s Am I Eligible website by clicking here.