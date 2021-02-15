COVID vaccine appointments open at 10 a.m. Tuesday for this week’s allotment

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Appointments for this week’s allotment of COVID vaccines in Onondaga County are set to open up at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Onondaga County says tells us there will be around1,000  total appointments. Be sure to check your email as ONList registrants are eligible. Anyone who qualifies under phase 1a and 1b in New York are also eligible.

If you haven’t registered in Onondaga County yet, click here.

