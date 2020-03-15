Crouse Medical Practice limiting visitors

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beginning on Monday, March 16, Crouse Medical Practice (CMP) is limiting the number of visitors to its facilities. This includes the number of people accompanying patients to their appointments.
This restriction applies to all CMP locations and is in effect until further notice.
