Crouse patient’s coronavirus test comes back negative; still no cases in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Test results for a patient at Crouse Hospital came back negative for coronavirus, a hospital spokesperson tells NewsChannel 9.
The patient was tested Monday morning after being isolated in a special room at Crouse Hospital’s emergency room.
The samples were sent to the state lab in Albany and came back Tuesday afternoon.
When the patient was tested, doctors at the hospital felt the patient was at a very low risk of having COVID-19 based on not being exposed to anyone confirmed with the virus.
The patient has been admitted to a special room within the emergency department that has its own air supply to prevent any viruses from being sent elsewhere in the hospital. Staff caring for the patient are wearing masks and gowns.
There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Central New York. The closest confirmed cases are two people in Saratoga County with the bulk of cases in the New York City area.
