Cruise and airlines make temporary changes to cancellation policies

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Many cruise and airlines have temporarily changed their cancellation policies in response to COVID-19. They are hoping to give customers peace of mind by giving them the option of rescheduling their vacations.

News10 ABC has put together cancellation/refund information for Amtrak, airlines leaving from Albany International Airport and cruise lines leaving from New York City.

Amtrak

Amtrak says on its website customers can change their train reservations by logging into their Amtrak.com account. Amtrak customers who made their reservation online as a guest will need their reservation number and the email address or telephone number used when the reservations were made to make changes to a trip. Steps on how to change reservations through the Amtrak app can be found on their website.

Customers who want to cancel their reservation will either receive a voucher to use on a future trip or a refund. Further information about canceling paid reservations by the type of fare, reward tickets or multi-ride tickets can be found here.

Airlines

Allegiant– Customers can request a one-time change to flights without change or cancel fees by calling customer service at 702-505-8888 or by email at Customer.Relations@allegiantair.com. Go to their website for more information.

American Airlines– The airline is offering customers the ability to change flights ticketed before Mar. 31 one time without a change fee. The airline’s full refund policy in regards to coronavirus can be found on their website.

Delta– The airline is waiving change fees for all tickets purchased between Mar. 1-31. The airline has also given customers flying internationally that purchased tickets on or before Mar. 1 the ability to change their flight one time without a change fee. There are multiple conditions and restrictions. Go to the airline’s website to view the policy in full.

Frontier– Tickets can be canceled for a full refund for up to 24 hours after the time of purchase. Other restrictions apply, please visit their website for the full policy.

JetBlue Airways– Tickets bought between Feb. 27 and Mar. 5 for travel through June 1 can be changed or canceled without a fee. Tickets bought between Mar. 6-31 for travel through Sept. 8 can be changed or canceled without a fee. For more information visit the airline’s website.

Southwest– The airline does not charge customers a change or cancellation fee for any tickets as long as they are canceled 10 minutes prior to their scheduled departure, according to their website.

United– The airline’s website says tickets purchased between Mar. 3-31 can be changed for free over the next 12 months. Terms and conditions apply.

Cruise lines

Carnival Cruise– No cancellation penalty will be taken for customers canceling before their final payment. Final payment for cruises five days or less is due 75 days prior to sailing. Final payment for cruises 6 or more days is due 90 days prior to sailing. The entire cancellation policy can be found on their website.

Crystal Cruise– The cruise line has updated its cancellation policy for cruises booked or scheduled to depart now through Apr. 30. Customers who cancel a cruise on or before 31 days before their departure will be issued a future cruise payment valid on Ocean, River, Yacht and Expedition voyages on or before Dec. 31, 2021. Other conditions/restrictions apply and can be found on their website.

Disney Cruise– Customers who booked at European cruise through July 25 can change their reservation up to the day before sailing and receive a 100% credit to be used up to 15 months after their original sail date. Customers who booked on European cruises for July 13, 18 and 25 can delay their final payment to 30 days prior to departure. Customers who booked a cruise on the Disney Magic from now until May 8 or who booked a cruise on the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy and Disney Wonder between now and May 31, can change their reservation until the day before departure and get a 100% credit to use up to 12 months after their original sail date. Customers should contact their travel agent or call 1-866-325-2112/407-566-3510. Their entire temporary cancellation policy can be viewed on their website.

MSC Cruises– Customers who have a cruise booked on or before July 31 can cancel their booking up to 48 hours before their departure time and will receive a future cruise credit, valid to use on any MSC cruise before Dec. 31, 2021. Further information on this updated cancellation policy can be found on their website.

Norwegian Cruise Line– Customers who booked a cruise departing Mar. 10 through Sept. 30 can cancel up until 48 hours before their departure for a 100% future cruise credit. Customers will have until Dec. 31, 2022, to redeem the credit. The cruise lines cancellation schedule fee can be found on their website.

Princess Cruise– The cruise line has updated its cancellation policy for cruises departing now until May 31. Customers can cancel up to 72 hours before departure time and receive a Future Cruise Credit for 100% of cancellation fees for cruises departing Mar. 9 through Apr. 3. Customers can cancel cruises departing Apr. 4 through May 31 and receive a future cruise credit for 100% of cancellation fees until Mar. 31. Additional information regarding the cancellation policy can be found on their website.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9