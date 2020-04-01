Cuba suspending international, commercial flights in and out of country

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, an United Airlines Boeing 737 Max airplane takes off in the rain at Renton Municipal Airport in Renton, Wash. United Airlines said Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, that it is removing the grounded Boeing 737 Max from its schedule until early September, forcing it to cancel thousands more flights. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

CUBA (WSYR-TV) — Cuba is taking steps to stop the spread of coronavirus by suspending flights.

The country has decided to suspend international and commercial flights in and out of the country.

Officials are also asking foreign ships to leave.

This comes a week after the country went into a 30-day lockdown, which banned tourists and enforced quarantine measures for returning residents.