Cuba suspending international, commercial flights in and out of country

Coronavirus
CUBA (WSYR-TV) — Cuba is taking steps to stop the spread of coronavirus by suspending flights.

The country has decided to suspend international and commercial flights in and out of the country.

Officials are also asking foreign ships to leave.

This comes a week after the country went into a 30-day lockdown, which banned tourists and enforced quarantine measures for returning residents.

