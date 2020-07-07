Cuomo adds 3 states to COVID-19 travel advisory

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Andrew Cuomo added three more states to his travel advisory.
Individuals traveling to New York from Delaware, Kansas, and Oklahoma will now have to quarantine for 14 days.
States with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents or states with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average quality for the travel advisory.
“As states around the country experience increasing community spread, New York is taking action to ensure the continued safety of our phased reopening. Our entire response to this pandemic has been by the numbers, and we’ve set metrics for community spread just as we set metrics for everything,” Governor Cuomo said. “New Yorkers did the impossible – we went from the worst infection rate in the United States to one of the best – and the last thing we need is to see another spike of COVID-19.”
States included in the travel advisory are:
- Alabama
- Arkansas
- Arizona
- California
- Delaware
- Florida
- Georgia
- Iowa
- Idaho
- Kansas
- Louisiana
- Mississippi
- North Carolina
- Nevada
- Oklahoma
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
