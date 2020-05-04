Cuomo announces coalition of states to purchase essential supplies

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — For the first time in more than a month, New York State has fewer than 10,000 hospitalizations from coronavirus, with a slight decrease in daily deaths. New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the good news during Sunday’s briefing, along with some big plans on how the state will prepare itself to handle a surge, if and when, COVID-19 comes back in a second wave.

New York formed a defacto statewide hospital system to take on the beds needed to treat the virus at its peak, but Cuomo doesn’t want to be left shuffling for PPE like the state and the country was. The state health department will now require every hospital to have a 90-day stockpile of PPE moving forward.

Additionally, Cuomo announced a coalition with six other states in the region to work together to buy essential supplies, making them more competitive and eventually develop more in-state and in-country supply chains.

“That will then increase our market power when we’re buying, and we will buy as a consortium, price as a consortium for PPE equipment, ventilators, medical equipment, whatever we need to buy when you put all of those hospitals together,” Cuomo said.

It’s important to also note that we are not out of the woods yet. Cuomo reminded New Yorkers that the curve will only continue to go down if we social distance and wear masks.