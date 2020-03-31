Cuomo apologizes for lengthy delays in filing unemployment claims

ALBANY, NY (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologized on Tuesday to the tens of thousands of New Yorkers who have struggled to file a claim for unemployment benefits with the New York State Department of Labor.

At his daily briefing on the state’s battle against COVID-19 Cuomo was asked about continuous troubles people who just lost their jobs encounter in trying to get unemployment assistance.

He said he as not satisfied with how the system is working adding it was compounding the stress people are feeling after having just lost their jobs.

He says the state has hundreds of people working on it, and outside companies as well.

He told reporters he “apologized for the pain. It must be infuriating to deal with.”

Cuomo pointed out the website keeps crashing because of the huge numbers of newly jobless trying to file a claim.

As Cuomo was speaking the Labor Department put out a call for 200 additional staffers to assist in processing claims in both Albany and Endicott.

We are immediately hiring ~200 employees in Albany and Endicott to help process Unemployment Insurance claims.



To apply for the hourly Senior Employment Security Clerk openings, visit: https://t.co/NqZt88Svcg | https://t.co/I58kcDBDYy



Please help spread the word. pic.twitter.com/nGSvataEk0 — NYS Dept of Labor (@NYSLabor) March 31, 2020

Localsyr.com has heard from many viewers recounting their difficulties in filing a claim.

This was typical of the emails and calls we received: I was unfortunately laid off on 3/16 and have not been able to file for unemployment. I have been calling since 3/17 and can not complete the application online. I understand we are experiencing something that has never been happened before. We are told it’s ok, the pay will be backdated. I have a family and need help now. This is absurdly ridiculous and just want to file my claim.

Late Tuesday the Labor Department issued a release reporting that between Monday, March 23 and Saturday, March 28 more than 8.2 million calls were made to the department’s phones, a 16,000 % increase over the typical 50,000 calls a week.

The website had 3.2 million hits, compared to the more usual 350,000 hits.

That’s a 900 % increase.

The department says it’s streamlining the claims process to make it quicker and limit the number of calls needed.

Hundreds of staff have been added, and 20 additional file servers are in place.

